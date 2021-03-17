​​​​​Marts Report: The only way is up for cattle prices

Latest prices from Macroom, Kilmallock, Dungarvan and Kanturk
At Macroom Mart Saturday, this Charolais cow and her one-month old Charolais heifer calf sold for €1,380.

Wed, 17 Mar, 2021 - 08:42
Denis Lehane

The good week of weather we are experiencing is being matched by good prices paid for cattle at the marts. 

While I cannot say that the weather is directly responsible for the increase in prices paid for cattle, I have always found you are much more inclined to buy a bullock when wearing a t-shirt than when perished with the cold and rain. It's nature's way of giving us a little nudge along the pathway to success.

This one-year-old 440kg Limousin bull sold for €1,200 at Macroom Mart last Saturday.

This one-year-old 440kg Limousin bull sold for €1,200 at Macroom Mart last Saturday.

And so to the marts we go, beginning with my local mart in Macroom where again on Saturday I was impressed with what I saw. The cattle looked good, but the prices looked even better.

In Macroom on Saturday dry cows sold from €130 with the weight to an impressive €805 over the kilo. Friesian bullocks made from €1.60/kg to €1.70/kg. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom sold from €2/kg to €2.45/kg. Continental bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €2.45/kg. Heifers made from €2.10/kg to €2.70/kg.

While weanling bulls in Macroom sold from €2.40/kg to €2.85/kg. Prices here were up across the board.

Macroom

Saturday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

6

AA

steers

307kg

750

5

Lm

steers

718kg

1610

7

Fr

steers

490kg

890

3

Hr

steers

631kg

1270

2

Ch

heifers

395kg

950

6

AA

heifers

325kg

720

1

Lm

cow

795kg

1600

The good weather on Monday had a profound effect on buyers at Kilmallock mart, with the mart reporting "The good weather forecast for the next week had buyers very active online at Monday's sale, and our dairy sale on Tuesday proceeded very well also."

1550 stock were sold at Kilmallock this week.

On Monday bullocks hit €1,340 a head or €2.33 per kg. Weanlings hit €1000 a head or €2.65 per kg. Dry cows made up to €1170 a head or €1.86 per kg. Heifers sold for up to €1330 a head or €2.54 per kg. Up to €440 was paid for calves.

50 Dairy stock sold on Tuesday and there was a great demand with with heifers making up to €1900 a head.

Looking at the suckler trade in Kilmallock, a 4-year-old Belgian Blue (time up in July) sold for €1,360. A 9-year-old Limousin (time up in 3 weeks) sold for €1300. A 4-year-old Hereford and her Limousin heifer calf made €1130 at Kilmallock mart.

Kilmallock

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

Ch

steer

37kgs

750

1

AA

steer

285kg

620

6

Fr

steers

338kg

560

2

BB

steers

485kg

1120

1

Ch

heifer

330kg

780

1

Lim

heifer

330

770

1

AA

cow

490kg

850

Dungarvan mart manager Ger Flynn gave us this report after Monday's cattle sale.

"There was a very strong trade for all types of stores here on Monday. The dry cow trade was firmer than the previous week, with a price increase of €50 per head.

"We saw an excellent demand for quality continental bullocks and heifers from 450kgs and upwards. Heavier cattle, 550kgs and upwards, were not as prevalent, but met a very good trade also."

Dungarvan

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

3

AA

steers

605kg

1200

10

Hr

steers

398kg

870

7

Fr

steers

600kg

1090

1

Hr

heifer

680kg

1340

2

Ch

heifers

417kg

920

3

AA

heifers

356kg

760

1

Fr

cow

700kg

1140

The good day on Tuesday brought out the best in buyers at Kanturk mart. "Tuesday was a beautiful day here in Kanturk with grass growing and a great demand for all types of cattle," Kanturk mart manager Seamus O'Keeffe reported. "We had 1240 animals on offer, this number included 605 calves."

Kanturk

Tuesday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

4

Hr

steers

615kg

1180

4

AA

steers

475kg

960

6

Fr

steers

350kg

650

3

Hr

heifers

588kg

1190

6

AA

heifers

428kg

850

2

Fr

heifers

570kg

990

Two sales on interest at Kilkenny mart were the sale of calves on Tuesday and the sale of dairy stock on Monday. Kilkenny mart manager George Candler gave us a report from both.

"Firstly at our Tuesday sale of calves we had a smaller sale with a sharper trade for the lesser Friesian bull. A selection of well-fed Friesian bulls ranged from €120 to €220 per head." Kilkenny mart had 460 calves on offer on Tuesday.

And looking back at the previous day's dairy sale George added, "Freshly calved Friesian heifers and cows continue to be an excellent trade, but buyers are becoming more selective and will pay in excess of €2000 for quality lots. Freshly calved Friesian heifers peaked at €2440 here on Monday."

Calf sale Kilkenny March 16th

Fr bulls €30 to €220

AA/Hr bulls €130 to €325

AA/Hr heifers €100 to €270

Cont bulls €220 to €410

Cont heifers €180 to €300

