​​​​​Marts Report: The only way is up for cattle prices

The good week of weather we are experiencing is being matched by good prices paid for cattle at the marts.

While I cannot say that the weather is directly responsible for the increase in prices paid for cattle, I have always found you are much more inclined to buy a bullock when wearing a t-shirt than when perished with the cold and rain. It's nature's way of giving us a little nudge along the pathway to success.

This one-year-old 440kg Limousin bull sold for €1,200 at Macroom Mart last Saturday.

And so to the marts we go, beginning with my local mart in Macroom where again on Saturday I was impressed with what I saw. The cattle looked good, but the prices looked even better.

In Macroom on Saturday dry cows sold from €130 with the weight to an impressive €805 over the kilo. Friesian bullocks made from €1.60/kg to €1.70/kg. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom sold from €2/kg to €2.45/kg. Continental bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €2.45/kg. Heifers made from €2.10/kg to €2.70/kg.

While weanling bulls in Macroom sold from €2.40/kg to €2.85/kg. Prices here were up across the board.

Macroom Saturday No Breed Sex Weight € 6 AA steers 307kg 750 5 Lm steers 718kg 1610 7 Fr steers 490kg 890 3 Hr steers 631kg 1270 2 Ch heifers 395kg 950 6 AA heifers 325kg 720 1 Lm cow 795kg 1600

The good weather on Monday had a profound effect on buyers at Kilmallock mart, with the mart reporting "The good weather forecast for the next week had buyers very active online at Monday's sale, and our dairy sale on Tuesday proceeded very well also."

1550 stock were sold at Kilmallock this week.

On Monday bullocks hit €1,340 a head or €2.33 per kg. Weanlings hit €1000 a head or €2.65 per kg. Dry cows made up to €1170 a head or €1.86 per kg. Heifers sold for up to €1330 a head or €2.54 per kg. Up to €440 was paid for calves.

50 Dairy stock sold on Tuesday and there was a great demand with with heifers making up to €1900 a head.

Looking at the suckler trade in Kilmallock, a 4-year-old Belgian Blue (time up in July) sold for €1,360. A 9-year-old Limousin (time up in 3 weeks) sold for €1300. A 4-year-old Hereford and her Limousin heifer calf made €1130 at Kilmallock mart.

Kilmallock Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Ch steer 37kgs 750 1 AA steer 285kg 620 6 Fr steers 338kg 560 2 BB steers 485kg 1120 1 Ch heifer 330kg 780 1 Lim heifer 330 770 1 AA cow 490kg 850

Dungarvan mart manager Ger Flynn gave us this report after Monday's cattle sale.

"There was a very strong trade for all types of stores here on Monday. The dry cow trade was firmer than the previous week, with a price increase of €50 per head.

"We saw an excellent demand for quality continental bullocks and heifers from 450kgs and upwards. Heavier cattle, 550kgs and upwards, were not as prevalent, but met a very good trade also."

Dungarvan Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 3 AA steers 605kg 1200 10 Hr steers 398kg 870 7 Fr steers 600kg 1090 1 Hr heifer 680kg 1340 2 Ch heifers 417kg 920 3 AA heifers 356kg 760 1 Fr cow 700kg 1140

The good day on Tuesday brought out the best in buyers at Kanturk mart. "Tuesday was a beautiful day here in Kanturk with grass growing and a great demand for all types of cattle," Kanturk mart manager Seamus O'Keeffe reported. "We had 1240 animals on offer, this number included 605 calves."

Kanturk Tuesday No Breed Sex Weight € 4 Hr steers 615kg 1180 4 AA steers 475kg 960 6 Fr steers 350kg 650 3 Hr heifers 588kg 1190 6 AA heifers 428kg 850 2 Fr heifers 570kg 990

Two sales on interest at Kilkenny mart were the sale of calves on Tuesday and the sale of dairy stock on Monday. Kilkenny mart manager George Candler gave us a report from both.

"Firstly at our Tuesday sale of calves we had a smaller sale with a sharper trade for the lesser Friesian bull. A selection of well-fed Friesian bulls ranged from €120 to €220 per head." Kilkenny mart had 460 calves on offer on Tuesday.

And looking back at the previous day's dairy sale George added, "Freshly calved Friesian heifers and cows continue to be an excellent trade, but buyers are becoming more selective and will pay in excess of €2000 for quality lots. Freshly calved Friesian heifers peaked at €2440 here on Monday."

Calf sale Kilkenny March 16th

Fr bulls €30 to €220

AA/Hr bulls €130 to €325

AA/Hr heifers €100 to €270

Cont bulls €220 to €410

Cont heifers €180 to €300