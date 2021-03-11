1c added in first announcements of prices for February milk

Glanbia has added 1c per litre for February creamery milk, with a spokesperson saying dairy market sentiment in recent weeks has been boosted by a combination of factors, including lower than forecast milk supply volumes in key production regions and strong Asian demand.
Glanbia Ireland Chairman John Murphy added: “Other factors include continued Government support measures and optimism linked to the tentative easing of Covid restrictions in some countries. It is also welcome to see the US and Europe announce a four-month suspension of all tariffs linked to the Airbus and Boeing dispute.”
Glanbia will pay 36.1c (including VAT) for milk at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.
Included are a Glanbia Ireland (GI) base of 32.68c, a seasonality bonus of 3c, and a 0.42c ‘Share of GI Profit’ payment.
Also announced is phase 17 of the Glanbia Fixed Milk Price scheme, with a base price of 32c for two years and 10 months, from March 1, 2021 to December 31, 2023.
Any additional payments by Glanbia Co-op, such as the 0.42c Share of GI Profit, would be paid on top of the fixed milk price.
Lakeland Dairies said it has also added 1c to the base price for milk supplied in February. With an out-of-season bonus of 5c and a special unconditional bonus of 1c, the price comes to 33.34c.
A spokesperson said: “As the European peak season is commencing, there is currently strength in the global market with the dynamic between the supply of milk being produced and the demand for dairy products from customers largely in balance at present. Covid-19 continues to influence buyer sentiment as the potential reopening of economies across the world remains under consideration.