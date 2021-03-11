1c added in first announcements of prices for February milk

Glanbia has added 1c per litre for February creamery milk, with a spokesperson saying dairy market sentiment in recent weeks has been boosted by a combination of factors, including lower than forecast milk supply volumes in key production regions and strong Asian demand.

Glanbia Ireland Chairman John Murphy added: “Other factors include continued Government support measures and optimism linked to the tentative easing of Covid restrictions in some countries. It is also welcome to see the US and Europe announce a four-month suspension of all tariffs linked to the Airbus and Boeing dispute.”