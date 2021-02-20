Calf feeders and milk carts to get TAMS aid

TAMS forms part of the Rural Development Programme 2014 to 2020, and is jointly funded by the European Union and the national exchequer.
The new calf welfare items added to the TAMS grant scheme are computerised calf feeders and milk carts with mixers. These items may be applied for under the Animal Welfare, Safety and Nutrient Storage, Young Farmer’s Capital Investment Scheme, or the Organic Capital Investment Scheme in TAMS.
The current Tranche of TAMS II is open for applications and will close on April 16, 2021.
Friday, February 19, 2021 - 9:00 PM
Saturday, February 20, 2021 - 7:00 AM
Saturday, February 20, 2021 - 7:00 AM