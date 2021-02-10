Bord na Mona’s bog rehabilitation project must put farmers first

Bord na Móna plans to rehabilitate 80 of its bogs, covering 30,000ha, under the Peatlands Climate Action Scheme and public consultation on the matter has begun.

In its submission to the consultation process, the Irish Farmers’s Associaton (IFA) highlighted the importance of protecting the environment and managing the country’s national peatlands as well as “protecting the local farmers who may be affected negatively by the development of the Peatlands Climate Action Plan”.

The organisation says that farmers whose land is neighbouring the planned development of the Pollagh and Ougther bogs in Co Offaly have expressed concerns around the potential impact that the peatland rehabilitation may have on their farmland.

IFA points to three areas of consideration including flooding, health & safety and property value.

“Farmers who manage the land bordering the designated areas depend on established drainage systems to channel water from their land and there is a concern that the rewetting process poses a threat of flooding and waterlogging to privately owned farmland near the Pollagh and Oughter bogs,” it stated.

“There is an additional concern in the wider community that the local water table will be altered by this rewetting process and may cause the development of new flood plains.

“For the farmlands surrounding the development sites a hydrological assessment should be put in place prior to work being carried out in order to gauge the long-term effect rewetting may have on the farmlands implicated.

“This would help to communicate a clearer assurance to farmers and the local community.”

On the health & safety front, IFA said that rewetting bogs in the particular area may increase risk on the neighbouring land and roadways.

“An increase in the level of water in drains and in land surface depressions could potentially become a hazard for animal welfare, machinery operation and farmer access to nearby sites especially during periods of wet weather,” the submission added.

Meanwhile, the organisation says it is “vital” that Bord na Móna considers farmers’ “perspective and valid concerns” in the execution of all stages of the Peatlands Climate Action Plan on the bogs.

Its Deputy President Brian Rushe said communication and engagement with farmers at a local level will be key to the success of the rehabilitation projects.

“In our submission, we made it clear that farmers must be kept fully informed,” Mr Rushe said.

“Their concerns about potential adverse impacts to their farmland during or following the rehabilitation process must be satisfactorily addressed.

“Farmers have had little input in the planning of the rehabilitation of peatlands to date.

“The establishment of a local working group for each site will be vital to keep farmers and the wider community informed in the planning and development processes.

“Local farmers and Bord na Móna have always had a close working relationship and as Bord na Mona embarks on this next phase, I want to make sure that this relationship continues as it will be critical to the success of the project.”