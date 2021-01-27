Food scares: Pilot nutrivigilance system put in place at Beaumont Hospital

In recent years, wild mushrooms, apricot kernel, and illegal steroids in sports supplements, were among the causes of adverse toxicological events in Ireland
Wild mushrooms are among some of the causes of adverse tocicological events here. Picture: Andrew Harris.  

Wed, 27 Jan, 2021 - 10:35
Stephen Cadogan

Foods or food supplements causing harm in the community are to be targeted by a nutrivigilance system.

They were reported to the Food Safety Authority and the National Poisons Information Centre.

However, there is no nutrivigilance system to connect information from health professionals (such as GPs, dietitians, practice nurses, public health nurses), and information provided by the general public.

But a pilot project at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin is now establishing a framework for nutrivigilance in Ireland.

Nutrivigilance already exists in European countries, and the concept is proven. 

The Beaumont Hospital pilot project started in November and will continue until next April.

