Feed price rise pushes up pig breakeven price

IFA has welcomed trade in the pig sector getting back into full swing with a weekly throughput of 71,891 pigs, and up to €1.58/kg paid, with deals and additional payments taking the price close to €1.60 for many farmers (sow prices quoted at 46c-52c/kg deadweight).

But with feed prices rising in recent weeks, the breakeven price has risen well above €1.50/kg, towards €1.60/kg.

The Irish pig price has remained 22% above the EU average, which is dragged down by Germany’s exclusion from the China market.

IFA commended all in the pig sector for maintaining production, despite Covid-19, from farm level to retail, over the past 10 months.

This week, Bord Bia sources predicted Irish pigmeat production will stabilise for 2021, reflecting a more cautious approach, as Europe is impacted by Covid-19 and African swine fever (ASF).

The US Department of Agriculture predicts global pork production could rise 4% in 2021, to 102m tonnes, including a 9% increase in China. But many industry spectators expect that China may struggle to get back to pre-ASF levels.

The EU Commission expects EU production to fall 1% to 22.7m tonnes, with Germany blocked from supplying important markets.

If this continues for a prolonged period, it will put further pressure on German farmers to reduce production, and to reduce piglet imports from Denmark.

In Denmark, pig finishing capacity is strictly limited, hence the reliance on live piglet exports to Germany. However, some of the Danish co-op processors recently signalled to their farmers they are willing to provide support, to build more capacity.

The USDA has predicted that Chinese pork imports will fall by 6%, to 4.5m tonnes, during 2021, and that global pork prices will fall, as the mechanism by which pork exports are channelled away from China to other, more price-sensitive markets.

However, the USDA also suggests global meat imports are recovering, as economies recover from Covid-19, and foodservice demand improves.