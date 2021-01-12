Relatively low uptake of Covid payments by agriculture and related sectors

The number of people currently in receipt of Enhanced Covid-19 Illness Benefit has grown fourfold in a week, to over 6,400.

In December, 7,308 were first medically certified, of whom 1,629 have been certified with having the Covid-19 virus. The peak month was March, with 31,006 certified.

The national total is 105,372 since last March. Of these, 11.5% were diagnosed with Covid-19, while the remainder were required to medically self-isolate.

The agriculture, forestry, fishing, mining and quarrying sectors continue to be among the parts of the economy less affected, with only 1,112 (1.05%) since March medically certified for receipt of the Illness Benefit.

The sectors with the highest number of employees medically certified to receive this payment are wholesale and retail (22,642); human health and social work activities (18,595); and manufacturing (14,352).

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said, “The significant increase in the number of people receiving the Enhanced Illness Benefit is another demonstration of the increased presence of the virus in our communities. This is further evidence of the need for us all to take the current situation very seriously and adhere to all public health guidance to help suppress the virus.”

Department of Social Protection figures indicate that 5,554 (1.4% of the total) people working in agriculture, forestry, fishing, mining and quarrying, were getting the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) on January 12.

This compared with 8,600 in these employment sectors last May.

The total number of people getting Pandemic Unemployment Payment on January 12 was 398,206.

Employees, self-employed people, students and part-time workers, or workers applying for international protection (including those in direct provision), can apply for the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

To qualify, they must have lost their job or been laid off because of Covid-19 or, if self-employed, their trading income has ceased due to the Covid-19 public health emergency, or has collapsed to the extent that they are available to take up other full-time employment. Those aged between 18 and 66, in employment or self-employment in Ireland on or after March 13, 2020, can qualify, if they are not getting any income from employment and genuinely seeking work, with at least one PRSI contribution (or in insurable self-employment) in the four weeks before claiming.

The sectors with the highest number of people receiving PUP are Accommodation and Food Service activities (106,387); Wholesale and Retail Trade (65,300); and Administrative and Support Service Activities (34,459).

The number receiving a PUP payment increased 18.7% from the 335,599 people paid in the previous week. People who returned to work in December can access PUP again if their employment ceases in the New Year.

Minister Humphreys said, “This week’s figures show that just short of 400,000 are now in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

“These statistics outline the stark impact the Covid-19 pandemic continues to have on the labour market.

Minister Humphreys recently announced that self-employed people who are looking to restart their business can earn up to €960 (increased from €480) over an eight-week period, while retaining their full PUP entitlement. This allows a self-employed person to take on intermittent jobs without losing their entitlement to PUP.

The easiest and quickest way to apply for many social welfare payments, including the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, is online at the www.MyWelfare.ie website.

Meanwhile, IFA President Tim Cullinan has asked farmers to be extra vigilant to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

He was urging farmers who are FBD farm policy holders to avail of their €1,000 Farm Relief Service voucher to farmer customers medically certified with COVID-19 and unable to work.