Brexit opportunity to market Irish seed potatoes

UK must apply to  EU for clearance to export certified seed potatoes
Brexit opportunity to market Irish seed potatoes

Ireland is officially recognised in EU legislation as a high-grade area to produce seed potatoes, which can no longer be imported from the UK.

Mon, 04 Jan, 2021 - 14:04
Stephen Cadogan

There are significant opportunities to increase the production and supply of Irish grown seed potatoes post-Brexit, to replace UK imports, said Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue. 

He has also predicted great opportunities for import substitution on the fresh chipping markets.

An amendment in December, giving the UK a favourable listing as a “Third Country Other Than” removed the prohibition on import of ware potatoes (potatoes destined for human consumption) from England, Scotland, and Wales, which would otherwise have taken effect from January 1, 2021. Prohibition was also removed on import of some plants such as apple and strawberry. But removal of this prohibition does not apply to seed potatoes.

Consignments of ware potatoes imported from England, Scotland, and Wales from January 1 can proceed, however they must be accompanied by a valid phytosanitary certificate issued by the National Plant Protection Organisation of the UK.

Meanwhile, engagement is ongoing on a UK application to the EU for ‘Third Country’ equivalence for export of certified seed potatoes to the EU.

In the Dáil, in mid- December, Minister McConalogue said Ireland is one of a small number of areas officially recognised in EU legislation as a high-grade seed area to produce seed potatoes, because the country is free from a number of significant potato diseases that occur in other member states.

“My Department supports the Irish seed potato sector by providing funding to Teagasc who carry out a very successful potato breeding programme. It further supports the seed potato sector through the production of high-grade seed material at my Department’s facility in Co Donegal. A nationwide seed certification team is in place to ensure the production of high-grade seed with the capability to deliver on additional acreage and laboratory capacity, if required.”

The certification scheme includes soil and tuber sampling and testing for pest and disease control. This high-quality disease-free seed is made available to the industry for further multiplication and supply to commercial growers and for export.

“My Department also participates in the Potato Development Group, which has representation from Bord Bia, Teagasc and the IFA, and is actively investigating future markets for Irish potatoes.

“As part of the work of this group, Bord Bia has produced a video promoting the use of Irish grown potatoes for the fresh chipping market. Recent consumer data shows that the potato market has grown in recent years in value terms. It is hoped that these gains will be sustained and increased with the jointly-funded industry and EU potato promotional scheme which has a total committed spend of nearly €2m over a three year period.”

The Minister made the Dáil statement in reply to a question by Cavan-Monaghan Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon Jan 4, 2021 EU food industry wants its workers prioritised for Covid-19 vaccinations
EU bans one of the world's most commonly used fungicides EU bans one of the world's most commonly used fungicides
Senior Man Signing Contract During Breakfast Meeting in Coffee Shop Six years is the usual time limit allowed to recover a bad debt
Holding a Hen

84-94% opt to continue in environmental and organic schemes

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices