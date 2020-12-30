Disruptions likely and new markets needed as Brexit finally becomes a reality

Dairy Industry Ireland (DII) has reiterated its calls for the opening of an Export Credit Insurance scheme to help companies “aggressively” seek new markets as Brexit day arrives.

DII director Conor Mulvihill said Ireland currently is a complete outlier in the EU, with no state scheme despite Irish dairy exporting 95% of its product.

His comments come as the deal reached between the EU and the UK ensures that no tariffs will apply to goods moving between Ireland and the UK.

London and Brussels have also agreed a floor for standards in areas such as the environment and labour rights with regard to a level playing field on competition rules.

The deal also eases the customs situation for goods going from Britain to Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland remains in the EU’s single market for goods under the previous Withdrawal Agreement that was meant to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Under the Northern Ireland Protocol, the region also adheres to EU customs regulations at its ports.

Fishing rights have also been agreed, although the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, has accepted that Ireland will have to concede some of the fish previously caught in UK waters.

"I greatly appreciate the input of fishing industry representatives throughout the negotiation process ensuring that Ireland always spoke with one voice,” he added.

“I would like to reassure stakeholders that the Government fully understands their concerns regarding a cut in a number of quota shares and we will work together with the sector to develop the necessary supports and approach to address these impacts.

“We will also examine the wider economic impacts on the agri-food and fisheries sectors that will arise and consider the development of appropriate and targeted supports, including through engagement with the European Commission on the Brexit Adjustment Reserve.”

But the IFA has warned the deal has brought “little to cheer about”.

“It will pose significant difficulties for the Irish agri-food sector,” its president, Tim Cullinan, added.

“We have real concerns about how non-tariff barriers will impact on our ability to keep trade flows moving.

“The scenes at Dover last week, with hundreds of trucks backed up and freight delayed, does not bode well.

“The Government and the EU must have the €400m support fund for Irish farmers ready in the new year to address any market disturbance.

“The €5bn EU Brexit adjustment fund must also be available.

“There is also a danger that the deal isn’t robust enough to ensure the regulations of the single market are adhered to,” Mr Cullinan said.

Meanwhile, on Sunday the minister announced a new €100m scheme for the food processing sector, in recognition of the sector’s unique exposure to the impact of Brexit.

The new Capital Investment Scheme for the Processing and Marketing of Agricultural Products will be managed by Enterprise Ireland and will open for applications in January.

And, while Meat Industry Ireland (MII) welcomed the announcement, it highlighted its determination to continue to work to retain the place of Irish meat in the UK supply chain, with “market and product diversification remaining a central strategy for our important meat processing sector”.

“Efforts continue to diversify our meat export portfolio across European markets, but the major potential for growth and diversification exists in international markets,” said senior director Cormac Healy.

“Processing, packing, refrigeration and logistics for supplying international markets across the globe require significant new investment in capability and competitiveness, and this announcement from the Government is important to driving the step-change in investment needed.”

DII said the move would “continue to help us mitigate the worst effects of Brexit while looking to the future and further underpin the globally competitive nature of the Irish dairy and specialised nutrition industry”.

“We would further call on the Tánaiste and his department to progress our long-standing request to progress the immediate opening of an Export Credit Insurance scheme to help companies aggressively seek new markets,” Mr Mulvihill said.

“The announced scheme is a result of several years' efforts by the Government and Enterprise Ireland in tandem with industry, working with EU commissioners and officials.

“The recently completed Carbery mozzarella plant in West Cork has served as a highly successful pilot for the programme.”

Mr Cullinan of the IFA said: “The Government's €100m funding will not be of immediate help to farmers to address the potential impact of Brexit.

"While the Christmas Eve agreement will avoid immediate tariffs and quotas, there are still uncertainties for farmers about the potential impact of Brexit-related disruption to markets.

“The minister must be ready to provide immediate support to farmers if markets are disrupted in the coming days and weeks.”

ICMSA president Pat McCormack said that the deal had averted a potential disaster for Ireland’s agri-food sector and the wider rural economy. He noted that, with over 50% of Irish beef and 30% of dairy exports going to British markets that we have sold into for centuries, the imposition of tariffs and quotas would have been hugely damaging.

"I am cognisant that the devil could be in the detail and ICMSA will be analysing the relevant articles in the coming days to establish the exact impact on our sector.

"There will be challenges ahead, but we now have a workable platform from which to address any issues that may arise and are confident that is what will happen."