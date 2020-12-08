What to do when a tenant won't vacate

Dear Karen,

I have an investment property rented to tenants and they caused a lot of damage to my house and then stopped paying the rent entirely. I referred the matter to the Residential Tenancies Board and the Residential Tenancies Board found in my favour and made a determination that the tenants had to vacate the property by a certain date.

That date has long since passed and the tenants refuse to move out. What are the legal options available to me at this point?

Dear Reader,

I am sorry to hear you are having such difficulty. You have approached this in the right manner in that if there is a dispute between a landlord and tenant in respect of a residential tenancy agreement, a dispute application must be lodged with the Residential Tenancies Board for adjudication.

Adjudication is a formal and confidential process whereby an appointed adjudicator makes a decision based on the evidence presented by both parties. The decision of the adjudicator is binding on the parties and leads to a determination order which gives the outcome of the case and sets out terms that are to be complied with and a timeframe for this compliance.

In your case, the determination order has stated that the tenants must vacate the property by a certain date. If the terms of a determination order are not complied with, you can make an application to the Residential Tenancies Board for them to make an enforcement in the Courts on your behalf. You can also take your own enforcement proceedings in the Court.

In the event that you are bringing your own enforcement proceedings, it is advisable that you instruct a solicitor.

If the determination order has not been complied with within the required timeframe the first step would be potentially to issue a pre-proceedings letter to the tenants stating that the determination order has not been complied with and you intend to make an application to the District Court to obtain an order of the Court requiring them to comply with the determination order, i.e. vacate the property.

If they fail to comply with the terms of the determination order, an application can be made in the District Court.

The papers for the application will normally comprise a notice of application and a grounding affidavit from the landlord. You would also be required to prove that the tenants have been correctly served in respect of the enforcement proceedings.

You would need to set out the facts upon which you are relying including details of the background to the dispute, the determination made and confirmation that the determination order was not complied with.

When all appropriate paperwork is lodged in the District Court, they will provide you with a return date. On the return date, the District Court judge will hear the application or will give further directions as to how the case will proceed.

On the day of the hearing, you, your solicitor or possibly a barrister must present your case to the judge and explain the relief that you are seeking.

The judge then will consider the affidavits and may ask the parties to make submissions. The judge may ask the parties questions in respect of the contents on the affidavits.