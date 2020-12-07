Minister for Agriculture: ‘The UK is the single most valuable market to Ireland’

The UK is the single most valuable market to Ireland accounting for 20% of the value of the country’s dairy exports, followed by the Netherlands (14%), and China (11%).

And, It is for this reason that Ireland must do all it can to ensure that “a frictionless east-west and west-east trade continues after Brexit”, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue told Thursday’s Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) AGM.

While speaking about Brexit, the Minister admitted that the UK “is and will continue to be” a really important market for Ireland, but he spoke too about the challenges that Ireland faces with the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP); the difficulties ‘and advantages’ to the Mercosur Trade Agreement; and how the eradication of TB could cost the State and farmers over €1bn in the years ahead if the matter is not dealt with in an efficient and effective manner now.

“The Department is doing all it can to ensure that Irish agri exports will continue to have access to the UK market - deal or no deal - from January onwards with as little disruption as is practical.,” he continued while focusing on Brexit and the discussions that are ongoing between the EU and the UK to form a deal.

“Regardless of what happens Ireland’s current trade agreement with the UK will change from January onwards and the success or failure to deliver an agreement between the EU and the UK will be borne out in the coming days.

The UK is set to leave the EU on December 31. File Picture.

“I was speaking to negotiator Michel Bernard Barnier last week and I remain hopeful that a deal can be struck.” Meanwhile, the Minister pointed to CAP and highlighted how he wanted it to be “an evolution rather than a revolution” for Irish farmers.

“We are on a road to transitioning to a CAP that is quite different to the one that we have at the moment and it must be farmer-friendly and aimed at delivering improvements for the climate,” Minister McConalogue continued.

“It must also support farmers and farm families.

“I will be consulting widely with regard to the matter and want to hear from as many people as possible.

“It’s fair to surmise that an increase in environmental measures will be a key feature of CAP post-2020 and we will have to find new ways to work, to produce food and improve our agricultural practices while at the same time benefiting the climate and our environment.” He went on to say that farmers face “significant challenges” but he reassured those present at the AGM that “they are challenges that we can address and meet together”.

The reform of the CAP ensures more flexibility for member states to structure rules and funding allocations through the development of national strategic plans.

They will be obliged to demonstrate a higher environmental ambition compared to the current period and to achieve this, farmers will receive financial support - through the introduction of ‘eco-schemes’ - on the condition they adopt practices beneficial for the climate and the environment by creating even greener CAP than before.

“Countries will have to design their own eco-schemes based on their own analysis and needs while farming, agri-forestry and organic farmers will be able to access the scheme by undertaking additional actions that will benefit the environment and go beyond basic climate and environmental requirements, the Minister continued.

“Funding for the schemes will be ring-fenced and a final figure will be agreed as part of discussion with the EU Parliament.

“We are currently looking at what measures we can test and develop and help us to prepare for the overall CAP plan.” On the Mercosur Trade Agreement, Minister McConalogue admitted that he was “concerned” about the potential impact it could have on Irish farmers.

“Ireland has consistently raised concerns and lobbied with regard to the very negative impact this could have on Ireland and the EU’s agriculture, particularly beef,” he added.

“It was particularly disappointing to hear of a beef tariff of 99,000t included in the Agreement.

“But, there are some opportunities there for agri-food with the inclusion of bonus for medium exports of cheese, milk powders including infant formula as well as the full liberalisation of spirits, chocolates and other goods.

“An economic sustainability impact assessment for Ireland is being undertaken. Ireland will be uncompromising in ensuring that all the commitments in the agreement are honoured and the safe-guard mechanisms are robust and rapidly deployable in order to protect our interests.” The Minister went on then to address the TB issue describing it as “a stubborn, chronic and very damaging issue”.

He also alluded to the fact that a “mad amount of money” could potentially be spent trying to eradicate it.

“I am hoping to meet with the TB Forum shortly and the plan is to publish a new TB strategy,” Minister McConalogue continued.

“The issue is something that we all have to work together; I think the partnership approach that has been adopted through the stakeholder forum between all of those who have an interest and a stake in it, and most importantly the farmers who are working with the Department in terms of reaching an agreement in how we go about addressing this stubborn, chronic and very damaging issue, is working.

“Our aim was to eliminate TB by 2030 but the reality is that we have been going in the complete opposite direction for the last year or two and we need to urgently look at what measures we can take to drive the reactor numbers back down and to support farmers in relation to that.

“From where we are at now to where we were at 18 months ago, there are about eight additional farmers a week going down with reactors and having a positive test now compared to what would have been the case a year and a half ago.

“That is causing considerable distress, anxiety and difficulty for all those farmers that are affected.” He added: “If you look at the projected figures in terms of what costs will be to both farmers and the State over the next decade, you are talking about close to €1bn on a TB programme.

“That’s just a mad amount of money to be spending on something that could be addressed and that money used elsewhere.

“Work and engagement on the matter is ongoing and I am looking forward to reversing those figures and determinately making progress.”