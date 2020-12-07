€595,000 for 41-acres at the former 'Lisheen Mines'

Aerial view of the 41 acres of land of former Lisheens Mines in South Tipperary that recently sold at auction.

Last featured on these pages in the edition of the 19th of November last, a 41-acre residential holding that was part of the now-closed Lisheen Mines in South Tipperary went under the virtual hammer in an online auction on November 26.

The property represented the best of the circa 1,000 acres of land that the mining company is currently in the process of selling, according to auctioneer Robert Wilson of Knight Frank.

“It’s prime land,” says Robert. “The lands were leased out previously and the tenants have improved the ground over the years, so it’s been well looked after by the leaseholders.”

The property is 2km from Moyne village in South Tipperary. It contains a detached house in need of repair and outbuildings.

The online auction involved a number of potential bidders registering in advance. When the day came around, there were interests covering a number of farming sectors, according to Robert. These included “significant interest from dairy, bloodstock and tillage farmers.”

The price expectation of €495,000 was, admittedly, quite a conservative one, given the quality of the land involved and its location. However, the final price of €595,000 (€14,500/acre) was well in excess of that and was a reflection of the ongoing strength of the land market in Munster.

“The price achieved for the lands and the interest levels prior to the auction demonstrates the strong demand for agricultural lands at present,” said Robert. “The lands formed part of the wider Lisheen Mine landholding which Knight Frank are instructed to sell. A number of agricultural lots will be offered to the market imminently and we would invite interested parties to register their interest.”

