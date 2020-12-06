Quality pasture land with N21 frontage for sale

60 Co Limerick acres with €650,000 price tag
Quality pasture land with N21 frontage for sale

The 60-acre farm for sale midway between Rathkeale and Newcastle West.

Sun, 06 Dec, 2020 - 17:35
Conor Power

A 60-acre chunk of quality pasture land with frontage onto a main road should entice a number of potential buyers to a current offering from Abbeyfeale-based auctioneers Sherry Fitzgerald Stack.

The non-residential property is located in the townland of Reens West,  midway between Rathkeale and Newcastle West (approximately 6.5km from both towns) on the N21 (main Limerick-Tralee road) and 15km from Adare.

Lands in this particular pocket don’t command the kinds of prices one would normally associate with the Golden Vale, and with little hope of ever achieving planning permission for a house on it, realistic notions of ‘hope value’ are dispelled.

On the other hand, the land is of excellent quality and it comes with approximately €10,000 per year in basic payments.

“It would be top-quality land,” says selling agent Maurice Stack. “It has fantastic access too, with all that road frontage onto the main road.” In addition to the good road frontage, there is a central roadway running through the property, making it a very easily-managed farm.

The property is flat ground which is prone to getting wet in the winter but this seasonal situation can be resolved, according to Maurice: “There is a drainage channel running through the land and sometimes it overflows during the wintertime, but not in the summer. If it was cleared out, then there would be no issue at all with flooding and, of course, this is still very fertile land.” 

The price expectation is in the region of €650,000 (just under €11,000 per acre). It’s a reasonable price for what this package offers in terms of quality and it’s in a part of the country where there should be no shortage of suitors, particularly those from the dairying sector.

More in this section

Covid-19 puts new value on dairy ingredients Covid-19 puts new value on dairy ingredients
Preserve the quality: Award-winning firm finds niche online Preserve the quality: Award-winning firm finds niche online
It's a dog's life: Remember a pet is never just for Christmas It's a dog's life: Remember a pet is never just for Christmas
Virtual Trade Mission gets underway amidst fears for Irish produce in post-Brexit Britain

Meeting a new world order head on

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices