High risk of HPAI bird flu spread to domestic poultry

Stricter biosecurity measures have been introduced to prevent the spread of bird flu, after confirmation of the disease in wild birds in a number of Irish counties.

All poultry flock owners must take specific measures to help reduce the risks.

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) spreads rapidly, causing high mortality (up to 100% within 48 hours) in most poultry species.

No human cases have been detected in the new outbreaks across Europe, and the risk of transmission to the general public remains very low.

However, the evolution of the viruses needs to be closely monitored to assess the ongoing risk of viruses emerging that can be transmitted to humans.

Many non-EU countries have banned poultry and egg imports from EU countries because of flu outbreaks in their commercial poultry farms.

Exporters have been hit in the Netherlands, Germany, Russia, Denmark, France, Spain, Poland, and the UK.

Hundreds of thousands of poultry have been killed across the EU as part of disease control.

In Ireland, HPAI has so far been found only in wild birds (in counties Cork, Limerick, Monaghan, Derry and Mayo), but the risk of virus spread from wild birds to domestic poultry is high.

Poultry owners must be vigilant for signs of disease such as high mortality, swollen head, neck and throat discolouration, loss of appetite, respiratory distress, diarrhoea, fewer eggs laid.

If in doubt, contact your veterinary practitioner for advice.

Biosecurity should be increased in regard to personnel and visitors, buildings and equipment, minimising access to the flock by wild birds, and management (keep ducks and geese separate from other poultry if possible).

Flock owners should register their birds with the DAFM, so they can receive vital information in the event of increased risk.

Additional enhanced biosecurity measures must be implemented in flocks of 500 birds or more.