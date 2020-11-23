National Broadband Plan: first Co Cork householders will  be able to order high-speed broadband in February

200 broadband connection points will be operational by the end of the year
National Broadband Plan: first Co Cork householders will  be able to order high-speed broadband in February

The National Broadband Plan's high-speed connections will be available at 200 broadband connection points by the end of the year, with the first home connections expected in February.

Mon, 23 Nov, 2020 - 19:53
Stephen Cadogan

The first National Broadband Plan fibre-to-the-home connections are expected next month in Carrigaline, Co Cork, but it will be February before retailers can resell the service, and householders in these areas will then be able to order high-speed broadband, said Communications, Climate Action and Environment Minister Eamon Ryan.

The first National Broadband Plan fibre-to-the-home connections will have to be tested and validated prior to their wider release.

Meanwhile, over 60 Broadband Connection Points (BCPs) have been connected with high speed publicly accessible broadband, through a service provider contract managed by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

BCPs are part of the National Broadband Plan, providing high-speed broadband in every county in advance of the roll-out of the fibre-to-the-home network.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys has said 200 broadband connection points (BCPs) will be operational by the end of the year (See BCP locations map on the nbi.ie website).

