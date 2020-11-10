‘Significant and enduring change’ en route for agri-business

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has written to 20,000 Irish companies this week reminding them of the “significant and enduring” changes that will occur on January 1, next due to Brexit.

Minister Charlie McConalogue said that regardless of the outcome of the EU UK negotiations, businesses now need to “urgently prepare” for the customs and regulatory challenges that lie ahead by reviewing supply chains and familiarising themselves with complex customs and regulatory requirements.

"We are at a critical stage, given that there are fewer than 55 days until Brexit becomes a reality for us all,” he added.

“Things will change on January 1, 2021, regardless of what happens in the EU-UK negotiations and businesses need to understand what this will mean.

“There will be delays in the movement of goods compared to current Single Market-supported arrangements and immediate practical steps are necessary to prepare for these changes.”

Meanwhile, the letter highlights the changes that will occur in relation to animals and goods imported from the UK including how export certification will be introduced by the UK on a phased basis from January and the impact on agri-trade transiting the UK landbridge.

“I want to highlight the urgent actions that businesses importing animals, plants, and products of animal and plant origin - and particularly the operator responsible for the relevant consignment - need to take to avoid disruption,” Minister McConalogue continued.

“I urge existing clients to update their registration details with the Department so that we can ensure access to the Department’s import and export IT platforms, which have been specifically enhanced to deal with Brexit.

“The Department can also initiate the EU TRACES registration process, which is a key element of the overall import controls process.

“With just over 50 days until the end of the transition period, time is very short and action is required urgently.

“This is not something that can be left to the last minute, so I would again appeal to businesses in the agri-food sector to take action now.” The Department will hold a webinar on Wednesday, November 11 where it will discuss its import controls IT portal which has been developed specifically for Brexit.”