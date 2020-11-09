Bird flu discovered in Peregrine Falcon in Limerick

Avian Flu has been discovered in a peregrine falcon in Co Limerick.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine confirmed the discovery over the weekend in the rare bird, of which there are only 425 estimated breeding pairs in Ireland.

“The Department remains in close contact with industry stakeholders and reiterates that strict biosecurity measures are necessary to prevent the introduction of avian influenza into poultry and captive bird flocks,” a spokesperson said.

“Flock owners should remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks, and report any disease suspicion to their nearest Department Veterinary Office (DVO).”

The infected bird was submitted to Limerick’s Regional Veterinary Laboratory as part of the Department’s wild bird avian influenza surveillance programme.

Further tests are being carried out this week to determine whether the virus is the same highly pathogenic strain that is currently present in the UK, Netherlands and Germany.

The Department has advised minimal access to wild birds, and for poultry and captive bird flocks to be fed and watered inside or undercover.

On November 2 last, Avian Flu was confirmed in a poultry flock in Cheshire, where 13,500 birds were affected and subsequently culled to limit the spread of the disease.

A further case was confirmed on a small scale mixed poultry farm in Kent County where a total of 416 birds, including ducks, chickens, geese, swans, pigeons, rhea and guinea fowl, were impacted.

Since October 20, the disease has also been confirmed in wild birds in the Netherlands, and subsequently on a poultry holding where 35,750 birds were affected and humanely culled to prevent further spread of the disease.

Wild birds impacted in the EU have included Eurasian wigeon, mute swan, greylag goose, cormorant, barnacle goose, curlew, Eurasian buzzard, peregrine falcon, white-tailed eagle, cane goose.

The Irish Department of Agriculture's National Disease Control Centre has confirmed that although the H5N8 subtype can cause serious disease in poultry and other birds, no human infections with the virus have been reported worldwide and, therefore, “risk to humans is very low”.

It has also stated that ducks and geese should be kept separate to other poultry species, where possible, and all bird flocks should be registered with the Department.

Earlier this year, 605,173 poultry were culled due to bird flu in Co Monaghan.

The culling was a commercial decision for flock owners because the low pathogenic avian influenza (H6N1) outbreaks in their flocks is not included in the EU definition of notifiable avian influenza, for which there is compulsory culling. Ireland’s avian influenza disease status for trade was not affected by the outbreaks in Co Monaghan. However, there would be compulsory culling and disease status consequences if high pathogenic bird flu gets into poultry and captive bird flocks.