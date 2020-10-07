Dairy still resilient — October milk price rises at EU co-ops

Relatively little movement in EU milk prices for September, and some increases in October, bring hope for dairy farmers that markets will remain stable, despite the gloomy macroeconomic outlook, Covid-19, exchange rate volatility, and Brexit developments.

According to the Dutch dairy sector’s monthly review of milk prices paid by the EU’s leading co-ops, small September price reductions are expected for Lactalis, Savencia, and FrieslandCampina.

Price increases have been announced for October by Arla, FrieslandCampina, and Saputo Dairy UK.

Despite Covid-19, global trade and EU exports have been remarkably strong.

The decline in sales of drinking milk stopped under Covid-19, due to increased domestic and export demand.

EU butter prices have recovered to €350/100kg, which is only 4% lower than the prices of a year ago. Skim milk powder prices are only 2% down year-on-year, and the price of the EU’s other most important dairy product, cheese, is slightly above last year’s level.

SMP and butter stocks are at normal levels, cheese stocks are slightly higher year-on-year.

However, ICOS, representing Irish co-ops, notes that global milk supplies are increasing, while demand remains flat to weak.

And Eucolait, the European dairy trade association, has warned of the perils of forecasting the dairy market, which has been resilient despite Covid-19, but it is a fragile balance accompanied by total uncertainty, according to Eucolait, which says the pandemic is “the market fundamental”.

The EU’s January to July milk production in 2020 was up 2%, led by production increases in France, Italy, Ireland, and Poland.

No 1 dairy exporter New Zealand is on course to increase annual milk production 2%, while Australia’s recovery to a 4% annual increase will also be significant for global markets.

Current US milk deliveries are running 2% up year-on-year.

Strong recovery in Argentina (up 8%), and Uruguay (up 5%) add to supply pressure in the market.

Nevertheless, Tuesday’s Global Dairy Trade concluded with the price index up 2.2%, and butter, an important EU product, was the star performer.

The 8-9% gains for butter and buttermilk powder prices were welcomed by ICMSA dairy spokesman Gerald Quain, who predicted Irish dairy prices will stabilise for the rest of the year at around 32cpl.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue thanked all those in the dairy sector for their commitment in keeping supply chains operating effectively throughout Covid-19, when he chaired the first meeting of a national dairy forum.

The forum brings together key stakeholders to discuss the strategic development of the sector, including farm organisations, primary and secondary dairy processing sectors, banking and state agency representatives.