Smarter farming: Getting older generation on board with tech

Although smartphones help farmers to communicate with each other, enhance productivity, and keep up to date with agricultural information, many still do not feel confident about using technology.

A study examining the attitudes and behaviour of farmers across the country found that while many younger members of the community use smartphones in their day-to-day work, a significant number of their older peers do not.

Researchers found that some farmers were open to learning about them, others admitted they simply did not feel confident enough about tech to actually engage with them.

One of the study's authors, Ursula Kenny of Teagasc, said the barriers include a lack of knowledge and skill, fear and a lack of technological self-efficacy, and trust issues.

Farmers also cited cost, lack of internet connectivity, and also a preference for more traditional farming methods.

However, the study also found that those who were prepared to engage with smartphones enjoyed an enhanced sense of empowerment, a more flexible lifestyle, a reduction in stress, an improvement in time efficiency, and an ability to make data-driven decisions on the farm.

Younger farmers were particularly open to adopting smartphone technology and associated agricultural apps for work, because of a greater sense of personal confidence and ability in operating such technologies.

Ms Kenny said that younger farmers tended to use agriculture-related apps, which can reduce the administrative burden of running a farm, or apps for working on farm management systems such as grass measurement, monitoring of herd health, or recording on-farm medicine use.

The study, which was carried out between October and December of last year and was published in a recent edition of Teagasc’s TResearch journal, focused on more than 40 full-time and part-time farmers across Ireland.

Generally, smart farming refers to the increasing development and update of a wide range of digital technologies including, for example, digital and connected farm machinery (eg, tractors, drones, and robotics), and sensors in fields, on animals, and on crops.

For many of these connected digital technologies, the smartphone operates as the user interface between the technology and the farmer.

Ms Kenny said many farmers also used social media apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Twitter to connect with other farmers, share farming stories, and learn other farming practises from their peers.

“It is important to avoid a digital divide in agriculture — we would encourage IT developers, app designers, the governing bodies of farming organisations, and social scientists to hear from farmers about what issues they would like addressed in agricultural-type apps,” she said, adding that listening to farmers voices could help app developers create agricultural apps which are more relevant to farmers’ needs.