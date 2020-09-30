Up to €15,000 per acre guide price for 69-acre sale of two coastal Cork farms

Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett-Forde are selling a pair of farmsteads near Ballinspittle, the village that was the epicentre of mass hysteria in the mid-1980s involving Marian statues defying the laws of physics.

The selling agents will be hoping, perhaps, that mass hysteria will take hold once again, as word spreads amongst the farming community of the quality of land for sale in these two holdings, located close to one another and both within 4km of Ballinspittle.

The larger of the two farms is a 47-acre property presented in three lots close to the coastline in the townland of Clashreagh, approximately 4km east of Ballinspittle and 13km from Kinsale.

The lands here enjoy some excellent sea views and have extensive frontage onto two public roads.

Currently in stubble after spring barley, they are sub-divided into lots of 30 acres, six acres and 11 acres.

The second farm is in the townland of Garrettstown, close to the famous beach of the same name.

This is a 22-acre holding of excellent quality and, once again, would be suitable for any kind of farming practice, according to the selling agents.

It also enjoys public road frontage onto two roads and is in stubble after spring barley. The property is naturally divided by a roadway into lots of 11.8 acres and 10.5 acres.

“The two properties are owned by the same person,” says Ernest Forde.

“These are top quality tillage land parcels and they’ve been in tillage for a number of years.”

The area is dominated by the dairying sector but this land is suitable for all types of farming and will be in much demand, according to the selling agents.

It remains to be seen whether both farms will sell as one, or if the demand is such that the five lots will all go individually.

These factors may have a bearing on the final price; traditionally speaking, smaller lots get a higher price per acre.

“We’d be guiding this land between €12,000 and €15,000 per acre,” says Ernest, “but you’d certainly see this pair of holdings going to the higher end, more like in the region of €14,000-15,000.”