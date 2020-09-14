First mozzarella production at Carbery's new West Cork plant

West Cork based group launches new Carbery Dairy brand
First mozzarella production at Carbery's new West Cork plant

Jason Hawkins, CEO, Carbery Group. Photo: Chris Bellew/Fennell

Monday, September 14, 2020 - 09:09 AM
Stephen Cadogan

Carbery Group is celebrating production of the first block of mozzarella cheese from their brand new plant at Ballineen.

The €78 million plant will enable the company to diversify its range of cheeses and produce mozzarella for export, from West Cork milk.

The European Investment Bank agreed to provide a €35m loan to enable expansion and diversification of the Ireland-based facilities of Carbery Group for significantly expanded cheese production.

“That Carbery has secured the first ever European Investment Bank financing for an Irish Agri Foods business is a vote of confidence in Carbery and Irish agriculture.” said Jason Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, Carbery Group in December, 2019, when the investment was announced.

To support the cheese expansion and diversification, the group has also launched its new brand, Carbery Dairy.

“As part of our cheese growth strategy, expanding into new products and new markets, we are delighted to launch our new brand, Carbery Dairy,” said a spokesperson.

“As our cheesemakers explain, everything we do is all for cheese, from the first blade of our lush grass to the last bite of our premium cheese.”

Carbery is a leading international dairy, ingredients and flavours business which is 100% owned by the Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh, and Lisavaird dairy co-operatives.

Headquartered in Cork, it has production, R&D and marketing capabilities in Europe, USA and Asia.

More in this section

European spruce bark beetle Pest warning if timber imports increase due to forestry crisis 
DI9fKv9W4AINP39.jpg Very little barley of malting standard in hard harvesting week  
workplace food industry - factory butchery for the production of sausages - butcher cuts meat Taoiseach: Serial testing at meat factories to resume next week
dairy

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices