Teagasc warning: clock is ticking for dairy farmers

Teagasc has warned that some dairy farmers are currently either unaware of, or have not yet implemented, the new derogation requirements for 2020.

There are a number of additional requirements which the nearly 6,500 farmers who applied for a nitrates derogation in 2020 need to be aware of.

“The clock is definitely ticking, with limited time left to comply before the end of the year,” said Tom O’Dwyer, Head of Dairy Knowledge Transfer in Teagasc.

“Failure to comply with these new requirements, in addition to the existing conditions of the derogation, could result in penalties, or withdrawal of your derogation, under cross-compliance.

Mr O’Dwyer said many dairy farmers are taking on-going action to comply with nitrates derogation requirements, thereby playing their part in improving water quality, but Teagasc dairy advisors report that some have not implemented the required 2020 actions yet.

There are eight changes which derogation farmers need to be aware of.

The full details are on page 7, or can be seen on Teagasc's website.

Tim Hyde, Environment Specialist with Teagasc, urged derogation farmers to familiarise themselves with the changes and to discuss how they can best meet the requirements before the end of the year, to ensure they are compliant.

Pat Murphy, Head of Environment Knowledge Transfer in Teagasc, said: “Derogation farmers may have completed some, or all, of the actions already. The key thing now is to familiarise yourself with the requirements.

"Contact your Teagasc advisor or private consultant to discuss what requirements apply to your farm and how best you can meet them. Teagasc will offer training courses in autumn 2020 and throughout 2021.”

All derogation applicants must attend an environmental training course before December 31, 2021.

A grassland management course must be completed in the same time frame, unless the farmer completes at least 20 PastureBase Ireland grass measurements.