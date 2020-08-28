1,700 entries for ISA’s first virtual agricultural show

Singer Daniel O’Donnell led the best wishes as the Irish Shows Association staged its first ever virtual agricultural show last Saturday.

With 1,700 entries (from Ireland north and south, Spain, Poland, Canada, the US and the UK), the show tested exhibitors’ online skills with pictures and videos, as well as their stockmanship or presentation of farm produce.

Minister for Social Protection, Community and Rural Development Heather Humphreys; junior agriculture minister Martin Heydon (standing in for Dara Calleary); and IFA president Tim Cullinan also conveyed their best wishes, during an eight-hour online presentation streamed by the Virtual Show team from the Radisson Blu Hotel, Athlone.

Even before the event started, 600 members of the public had cast their votes for 75 excellent entries in the Life on the Farm photo competition.

The winning picture, a seaside landscape scene, was submitted by Sally Siggins, Sligo.

The show opened with ISA President Catherine Gallagher welcoming viewers and exhibitors at home and abroad.

Jim Harrison and Catherine Cotter joined in to present a day of traditional music, interviews, and a celebrity cook-off by chefs Adrian Martin and Joe Shannon, interspersed with results of the show’s 14 sections and 130 classes (you can revisit the event at www.irishshows.org/virtual-show/virtualshowlive).

It is likely that the National Ploughing Association will now adopt a virtual presentation of their annual championships, in addition to the behind-closed-doors senior qualifier ploughing competitions scheduled for October 6-8.

ISA Virtual Show rosette winner Saoirse O’Doherty, Co Clare, champion junior cattle handler.

ISA Virtual Show winning exhibitors included:

BEEF CATTLE

Champion Pedigree: Richard Stanley, Cork.

Pedigree Bull Calf: Richard Stanley.

Pedigree Heifer Calf: Richard Stanley, Cork.

Pedigree Bull or Heifer Calf (2020): Richard Stanley, Cork.

Pedigree Breeding Heifer: Michael Hargroves, Laois.

Pedigree Bull: Gary Morrissey, Carlow.

Champion Commercial: Sean Hughes, Monaghan.

Commercial Bull Calf: Sean Hughes.

Commercial Heifer Calf: Katie Brady, Cavan.

Commercial Breeding Heifer: Frank Mulligan, Galway.

Suckler Cow and Calf: Katie Brady.

Junior Young Handler: Saoirse O’Doherty, Clare.

Senior Young Handler: Ronan Dockery, Offaly.

DAIRY CATTLE

Dairy Champion: Salfach Jerseys, Carmarthenshire, Wales.

Dairy Heifer: Salfach Jerseys, Wales.

Dairy Heifer Calf: Caoimhe Sheridan, Monaghan.

Dairy Cow: Salfach Jerseys, Wales.

SHEEP

Champion Pedigree Sheep: Stephen & Jane McCollam, Antrim.

Pedigree Aged Ram: David Condon, Kilkenny.

Pedigree Ewe Lamb: Stephen & Jane McCollam, Antrim.

Pedigree Ram Lamb: Stephanie And Harry Thompson, Antrim.

Pedigree Hogget: Stephen & Jane McCollam, Antrim.

Pedigree Ewe: Colin Stephenson, Wicklow.

Champion Commercial Sheep: Kevin Walsh, Donegal.

Commercial Ewe Lambs: Leah Harrison, Monaghan.

Commercial Hogget: Kevin Walsh.

Junior Young Handler: Noah Greenaway, Armagh.

Senior Young Handler: Charlotte Attwell, Somerset.

Pet Lamb: Ciarán Keating, Cork.

EQUESTRIAN

Champion Pony: Ella Connolly, Kilkenny.

Junior Young Handler: Jessica McAuliffe, Limerick.

Senior Young Handler: Ciara Slattery, Clare.

Pony Broodmare: Pam Clingan, West Sussex.

Pony Foal: Jackie Keohane, Cork.

Ridden Class: Ella Connolly, Kilkenny

Pony Fancy Dress: Jack O’Donnell, Kilkenny.

Champion Horse: Adrian Shoer, Tipperary.

Ridden Middle to Heavyweight:

Padraig Quinn, Tipperary.

Lightweight: Megan Quigley, Dublin

Small Hunter: Kyra Crawford, Tyrone.

Cob: Catherine O Sullivan, Clare.

Open Broodmare: Adrian Shoer.

Filly Foal: Claire Shearer, Down.

Colt Foal: PJ Lehane, Cork.

Three Year Old: Michael J Lyons, Tipperary.

Best Donkey: Chloe Heanue, Galway.

OTHER CLASSES

Champion Poultry: Ryan McLaren, Tyrone.

Best Overall Eggs Exhibit: Katie Kelly, Derry.

Champion Dog: Gary Moffatt, Leitrim.

Best Overall Art Exhibit (Adult): Amy Peskens, Wexford.

Best Overall Art Exhibit (Junior): Henry Maxwell, Fermanagh.

Best Overall Baking (Adult): Mary Mullarkey, Mayo.

Best Overall Baking (Junior): Glenn Rainey, Armagh.

Best Overall Photography Exhibit (Adult): Alan Hopps, Armagh.

Best Overall Photography Exhibit (Junior): Aidan Kinahan, Limerick.

Vegetables Best Overall Exhibit: Micheal McGoldrick, Leitrim.

Flowers Best Overall Exhibit (Adult): Nicola Desmond, Cork.

Flowers Best Overall Exhibit (Junior): Ava Murphy, Cork.

Craft & Knitting Best Overall (Adult): Mary McVeigh, Longford.

Craft & Knitting Best Overall Exhibit (Junior): Chloe Brennan, Kilkenny.