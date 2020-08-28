Munster to the fore as RDS recognises sustainable agricultural development leaders

Munster farmers have won the five livestock awards in the 2020 Royal Dublin Society annual awards.

And one of the three forestry awards went to a Co Cork farmer.

Livestock genetic index awards went to Co Cork farmers Michael Murphy (RDS Economic Breeding Index Award), Eugene McKenna (RDS Beef Herd Award), James Barrett (RDS Dairy Herd Award), Sean O’Sullivan in Co Kerry (RDS Euro-Star Beef Impact award); and Co Tipperary’s Edmond and Paul O’Gorman (RDS LambPlus Award).

A forestry award went to Co Cork’s Lower Castle Park Woodland in Mallow.

Michael Murphy of Coolnasoon, Crookstown, Co Cork received the EBI award for his pedigree Holstein Friesian cow, Coolnasoon Nuala 33.

Michael, his wife Geraldine and son Jerry are farming in partnership, milking about 370 cows across three milking platforms on mostly leased land.

With an EBI of €208, Coolnasoon Nuala 33 is recognised for her superior efficiency and productivity.

She is the dam of two bulls in AI, and the paternal grand-dam of five AI bulls in the top 70 of the ICBF active bulls listing.

Michael said: “When I began farming, the Spring Show at the RDS was the highlight of the farming calendar, with its promotion of excellence in all facets of farming.

Sean O’Sullivan, Castleisland, Co Kerry, winner of the 2020 RDS Eur-Star Index award. Picture: Orla Murray/Coalesce

“It is great to see the RDS continuing with that tradition by working with ICBF [Irish Cattle Breeding Federation] on these new awards.

ICBF have contributed immensely to the improvement of breeding in Ireland over the last 20 years.”

When ICBF scored dairy herds based on performance indicators such as EBI, calving Interval, six-week calving, and fat and protein supplied, it was the farm of James Barrett of Anaharlick, Enniskeane Co Cork, that came out on top to win the RDS award.

James is a member of HerdPlus, genotyping his animals, and participating in the Greenbreed programme (selection of breeding animals for environmental efficiency without compromising economic efficiency).

The RDS Beef Herd Award goes to Eugene McKenna, Rigsdale, Ballinhassig, Co Cork, for key measures such as calving interval, percentage of heifers calved between 22 and 26 months, spring six-week calving, and Euro-Star replacement index.

Eugene is an advocate of using data to help him farm in a sustainable way, and an active participant in the BDGP, BEEP, and HerdPlus schemes.

The recipients of the 2020 LambPlus Award are Edmond and Paul O’Gorman, Lisfuncheon, Ballyporeen, Co. Tipperary.

They have 60 purebred Charollais ewes, and put great effort into producing animals of high genetic merit, with the physical attributes to perform well commercially.

The result is more efficient and environmentally friendly production.

Eugene McKenna, Rigsdale, Ballinshassig, Co Cork, winner of the 2020 RDS Beef Herd Index Award. Picture: Orla Murray Coalesce

Their 2019 lambs had an average Euro-Star value of €2.18 on the replacement index and €0.99 on the terminal index, placing them in the top 10% of LambPlus flocks.

Edmond and Paul said: “We try to improve our flock every year by using five-star rams with a high genetic merit as identified by Sheep Ireland, and we are members of GLAS, which encourages good practice looking after the land.

“We also have 10 acres of forestry which benefits the environment.”

In Castleisland, Co Kerry, Sean O’Sullivan’s Castleview herd was founded in 1988.

His Limousin cow, Castleview Camelia, is the 2020 RDS Euro-Star Beef Impact award recipient.

She is the dam of Castleview Gazelle, more commonly known by his AI code ZAG, which has almost 70,000 beef progeny.

ZAG is also the sire of many stock bulls.

By identifying his best bloodlines, with scientifically informed breeding decisions, and application of data, Sean O’Sullivan has efficiently increased herd productivity and output potential.

Livestock award recipients receive a cheque for €1,000, an RDS Silver Medal, and a Certificate of Merit.

James Barrett, Anaharlick, Enniskeane, Co Cork, winner of the 2020 RDS Dairy Herd Index Award. Picture: Shane O'Neill, Coalesce

RDS Chief Executive Michael Duffy said: “The genetic improvement of our national herd and increased carbon sequestration through effective forestry management are recognised as two of the most effective tools available in tackling climate change and in promoting sustainable agriculture.

“These awards recognise the farmers and foresters who are setting the standard for others to follow in this regard.”

“It is more important than ever to recognise the work of our farmers and foresters who are contributing to the sustainable development of Irish agriculture, which remains the most important industry in rural Ireland.

“This year’s Spring Award winners have achieved a balance between the economic and environmental needs of the sector and are highlighting what is possible when experience is combined with innovation.

Many of this year’s winners can trace the history of their family farm back to the first half of the 19th century.

"This longevity is fantastic, but it is important to recognise that this is only achieved through continuous innovation and adapting to the changing needs of the sector.”

In the forestry section of the awards, the RDS Community Woodlands Award goes to the 294-hectare Rossmore Forest Park, near Monaghan town, which serves as an invaluable asset for recreation, economic and communal activities.

The runner-up is the 15-hectare Lower Castle Park Woodland in the centre of Mallow town, part of a wider 32-hectare park.

Cork County Council has invested significantly in the park.

Other RDS Forestry award winners were Peter and Patricia Farrelly, Co Meath (production award, runner up John Sherlock, Co Meath); and Ross Buchanan, Co Donegal (Teagasc Farm Forestry Award, runner up Patrick Rhatigan, Co Roscommon).

The RDS Spring Agriculture and Forestry Awards have a total prize fund of €23,000, and they celebrate and promote the principles of climate-smart agriculture in Ireland.