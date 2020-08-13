Mix of masks and money at the marts

I hear 'Mask of Zorro' star Antonio Banderas now has the Coronavirus.

Honestly is there anyone safe? If the world's most famous mask wearer cannot avoid the virus what hope do we have?

But on a practical level, Zorro never wore the correct mask in the first place. His was a mask that covered his eyes (or at least around his eyes) and not his mouth.

And while it was very effective at concealing his identity, it wasn't very effective in the fight of preventing Covid-19.

Poor Zorro, I'm sure he will be fine.

The proper mask, according to the experts, has to cover your mouth and nose, not your eyes and ears.

You don't need a cape either, or a horse named Tornado.

At Kanturk mart on there were very few Zorros present.

All had the correct mask-wearing methods employed.

Indeed, in Kanturk on only mask wearers were allowed access.

The cattle could go mask free but they were the only exceptions to the rule.

Whether you are Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar or an old cowboy like me, in almost all marts this week, you need to cover your gob up like an outlaw.

At Kanturk on . It was a day of sunshine and face masks, when quality heifers dazzled and got hands waving by the ring.



Seamus O'Keeffe gave us this report after the sale.

"We had a good sale for this time of year with 725 animals, including 65 calves, on offer.

"We had a 99% clearance with buyers competing both by ringside and online.

Kanturk

Tuesday



At Kanturk Mart Tuesday, this Hereford bull born February 2013, weighed 1110kg and sold for €1,740.

No Breed Sex Weight €

2 Hr steers 540kg 1020

6 Lm steers 494kg 1150

1 Sim heifer 515kg 1135

1 Hr heifer 550kg 1100

2 BB heifers 465kg 1030

1 AA cow 760kg 1090

1 Fr cow 760kg 1060



In Dungarvan mart on Monday a Hereford cow and Aberdeen Angus bull calf made €1180.

A Hereford cow and Aberdeen Angus heifer calf made €1120.

Dungarvan

Monday



At Kanturk Mart Tuesday, this Belgian Blue heifer born January 2019, weighed 460kg and sold for €985.

No Breed Sex Weight €

6 Lim steers 419kg 950

11 Fr steers 350kg 650

4 BB steers 435kg 960

3 Ch heifers 388kg 900

6 AA heifers 582kg 1130

1 Fr cow 730kg 1080

1 Sim cow 665kg 930



At Skibbereen mart on Friday dry cows sold from €80 to €645 with the kilo.

Continental bullocks made from €400 to €700 with the kilo.

Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €400 to €700 with the kilo.

Heifers in Skibbereen made from €400 to €600 with the kilo.



Weanlings bulls sold for up to €550 with the kilo.

Skibbereen

Friday

No Breed Sex Weight €

3 Lm steers 391kg 925

2 Ch steers 477kg 1025

4 AA steers 351kg 755

1 Lm heifer 380kg 810

1 AA heifer 320kg 740

1 AA cow 1005kg 1650

1 Lm cow 685kg 1210





Store bullocks hit €2.55 per kg at Kilmallock.



It was a busy week in Kilmallock mart, as Denis Kirby of GVM reports; "800 stock sold here at Kilmallock this week.

"Prices continue to be very strong with farmers, exporters and northern buyers very anxious for cattle."



Bullocks in Kilmallock sold for up to €1510 each, or €2.55 per kg. Dry cows hit €1400 a head or €1.65 per kg.

Heifers made up to €1290 each or €2.21 per kg.

15 dairy stock sold for up to €1260 each. Factory bulls sold for up to €1670 each.

Suckler cows made up to €1240 (paid for an 8-year-old Hereford and her Limousin bull calf).

Calves and runners are now being sold in Kilmallock on Monday's, starting at 11am.

Kilmallock

Monday/Wednesday



No Breed Sex Weight €

2 Ch steers 398g 880

3 Hr steers 387kg 810

2 AA steers 340kg 760

2 Fr steers 268kg 520

3 AA heifers 347kg 700

2 Lm heifers 328kg 660

1 Fr cow 470kg 680