Small gain for farmers as produce price rise outstrips cost of inflation

Calves are dearer, motor fuel is cheaper; egg and chicken prices improved, and electricity charges are on the decrease, according to the latest Agricultural Price Indices statistics which have been released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

On an annual basis, the statistics show agricultural inputs are 3.5% cheaper compared with the same period last year.

But the agricultural output price index decreased by 4.3% within the same timeframe. Therefore, the "terms of trade" for farmers improved 0.3% in the year.

Cattle prices dropped by 0.9% while calves fetched 22.8% more than they did last year.

The Pig price is down by 3.1% while the value of sheep has increased by 4.2%; poultry is also up, by 0.2%.

These latest statistics indicate that farmgate prices for crops are down by 21.9%; from June to June, the cereal price decreased by a massive 27.5%; vegetables were down 2.1% and potatoes plummeted by 39.0%.

Milk price too decreased, by 1.5%, while prices for eggs are up 0.5% , but the wool price is down by 66.0% The cost of electricity has decreased by 2.7% while motor fuels are down 16.3%.

The average price is also down, with straight fertilisers 12.9% cheaper; compound fertiliser prices down 10.2%; PK fertilisers 3.3% Cheaper; and NPK Fertilisers down 10.4%.

Feed for calves also saw a price decrease (2.0%), while pig feed decreased by 2.3%.

Cattle feed saw a rise of 0.7% and poultry feed decreased by 2.3%.