The plan to restore and replant Ireland's Wild Atlantic bogs

Funding is to be provided for the Wild Atlantic Bog Woodland Project as part of the Government’s July Stimulus programme, Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary and Minister of State Pippa Hackett have announced.

Coillte has welcomed the project, which will see 2,100 hectares of Atlantic blanket bog, currently planted with spruce and pine forests, restored with re-wetted bog and replanted with native woodlands. A wide range of contractors and experts will work on the project.

The company previously completed three major bog restoration projects, with the support of European Union funding, but the Wild Atlantic undertaking will be the largest to date.

It will be carried out by Coillte Nature, the company’s not-for-profit division, which is dedicated to the restoration, regeneration, and rehabilitation of nature across Ireland.

Coillte chief executive Imelda Hurley said the project aims to sensitively remove the conifers on these sites and restore the landscape with re-wetted bog and native woodlands.

“It is consistent with this Government’s high-level environment priorities, which aim to restore these rare habitats, and will involve a wide range of external peatland experts and local contractors. It will create significant biodiversity and outdoor recreation benefits and improve the visual amenity of this iconic landscape.

“For over 10 years Coillte has been committed to habitat restoration in raised bogs and blanket bogs. I am delighted that this will continue with our biggest project yet in this area,” she said Dr Ciarán Fallon, Director, Coillte Nature, said the funding allows it to create real impact and restore a rare habitat of international importance. The learnings can be applied to develop a range of solutions for restoring western peatlands.

Minister of State Pippa Hackett said the project will deliver significant environmental gain through both biodiversity and climate benefits as well as delivering enhanced recreation and public amenity value.

The establishment by Coillte of its non-profit Nature division has facilitated the scope for these types of projects, she said.

Atlantic blanket bogs are found in low-lying coastal plains in mountainous areas of western counties. They are especially well established in Donegal, Mayo, Galway, Kerry, Clare, and Sligo.