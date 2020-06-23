After 215 years, a Virtual Cork Summer Show

virtual cork summer show logo

The Cork Virtual Summer Show will take place on Saturday, July 4 and Sunday, July 5.

Organised by the Munster Agricultural Society, the Cork Summer Show has been running in one form or another for over 200 years, but this will be their first-ever virtual show.

Online events and competitions cover the categories of horses and ponies, cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, poultry, floral art, plants and horticulture, 10-minute cook-off, arts and crafts, baking, children’s crafts (including Lego/Duplo and Meccano), pet show, agri-innovation awards, and best-dressed competitions.

Cork Summer Show 2020 embraces a virtual stage and opens up to everyone with access to the web, be it via mobile phone, tablet, or computer.

“Covid-19 has inspired us to rethink and adapt,” said Munster Agricultural Society President Robert C Harkin.

“This is our first virtual show in 215 years, and hopefully it will create a new dynamic dimension.”

“By participating in this new Cork Virtual Summer Show, you will be supporting a charity in your local region.”

A full list of the chosen charities will be published after the show.

Entry is easy and open to all, no matter if you live in Ireland or New Zealand or in between, all are welcome.

“For the first time, we are able to give attention to wider participation, and to competitions one could not run in a physical showground.”

“We are embracing technology to its limits, while at the same time ensuring that participants and public all over the globe can get access to Cork Virtual Summer Show 2020.”

Entries can be made up to midnight on Tuesday, June 30 (enter at www.corksummershow.com).

Meanwhile, the Irish Shows Association (ISA) launched its first virtual show last week.

With Covid-19 having led to the cancellation of shows this year, the ISA is running a virtual show, “to keep the community spirit alive among our loyal exhibitors”, according to Association President Catherine Gallagher.

It will take place on Saturday, August 22. Entry is free and open to everyone, through the www.irishshows.org website.

Entries will close on Tuesday, August 4. Each exhibitor may only enter one exhibit per class.

It is the responsibility of the exhibitor to take clear photos (in landscape format unless otherwise stated) or videos of each entry as stipulated in the class description.

Professional show photographs will not be accepted. All photos and videos must be taken after June 1, 2020.

The ISA virtual show categories are ponies, horses, donkeys; beef and dairy cattle and young handlers; commercial and pedigree sheep and pet lambs and young handlers; seven poultry classes; four egg classes; 10 dog classes; family pets; adult and junior categories of art, baking, photography, vegetables, flowers, craft and knitting; junior creative writing; and creative Lego for kids, juniors, and adults.