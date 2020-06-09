Late applications cost 224 farmers their basic payment in 2019

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline

Farmers in Cork, Waterford, and Tipperary were among those more likely to have their basic payments reduced by penalties in 2019.

However, Co Dublin farmers were hardest hit, with 65 of the county’s 609 farmers incurring penalties (10.7% of farmers).

This was more than double the national frequency of BPS penalties imposed, on 6,497 of the 122,846 farmers who received payments (5.2% of farmers).

Waterford ranked second, with 8.3% of recipients penalised (195 out of 2,345).

Next came Cork farmers, with payments reduced for 8% (1,006 out of 12,710).

Other counties where above average numbers of farmers incurred BPS penalties included Kildare (7.2%), Tipperary (7%), Laois (6.9%), Meath 6.8%), Kilkenny (6.7%), and Offaly (6%).

The deductions from payments include penalties for late applications.

Applications had to be submitted by midnight on May 15, 2019.

Under EU Regulations, deductions to payments at a rate of 1% per day are made for late BPS applications.

However, the deduction is 100% for applications after June 10. This was the case for 224 applicants (0.18%) nationally in 2019. Such deductions were highest in Co Monaghan, at 0.4%.