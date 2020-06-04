NEWS 28/5/2020 Pictured at Bandon Mart on Thursday was Sadhbh Herlihy from Inchygeela West Cork. Sadhbh was helping with the animal registration and her dad works at the mart. Picture Denis Boyle

I wasn’t one bit surprised that Elon Musk managed to get two sane men on board his extremely combustible and dangerous rocket last weekend.

SpaceX had never launched a manned rocket before. But who cares! The way planet earth is going, the only surprise is that the number willing to board wasn’t 222 instead of 2.

At this stage, we are all anxious to leave.

When is the next flight?

Like goats spancilled to a heavy tyre for too long, or a braying donkey confined to a space that is no longer adequate, Covid-19 restrictions are now hurting us more than the virus itself. It’s time we were allowed to move on, it’s time we were allowed act responsibly.

The overcoming of Covid-19 will not be achieved by hiding under the duvet.

It’s not the bogeyman.

A more long-term solution is there in the wide open spaces, and with the sun beaming down on us at the moment, this is where we should be allowed to go.

Housing cattle during the summer is a bad idea, it’s the same with people.

Covid-19 will only be flatlined by us being responsible (which most of us are), and making the right decisions as adults about our own wellbeing. It’s high time we were given the opportunity, and freedom, to do so.

To make matters all the more bizarre, a protest in Dublin on Monday had 5,000 people marching freely through the city streets, whereas on Tuesday, Wednesday and today, not one farmer is allowed attend his local cattle mart.

Go figure that one out. It’s clearly one rule for Dublin (the epicentre of the virus in Ireland), and another rule for the rest of the country.

By the way, Nasa’s next rocket launch will be in July. To Mars this time, I believe. If things don’t improve, I suggest you book your flight ticket early. It could be a standing room only affair.

And so to the marts we go where, unlike Dublin city centre, Covid-19 rules are being followed to the letter.

First we go to Skibbereen mart and its first online sale, which mart manager Tom McCarthy described as “a great success”.

In Skibbereen last Friday, dry cows sold from €150 to €350 with the kilo. Bullocks in Skibbereen made from €300 to €750 with the kilo.

Heifers in Skibbereen sold from €250 to €500 with the kilo. Weanling bulls sold from €300 to €470.

Skibbereen

Friday

No Breed Sex Weight €

1 Lm steer 465kg 1210

6 AA steers 400kg 750

1 Hr steer 395kg 750

2 Sim heifers 370kg 860

2 Ch heifers 360kg 820

1 Sh cow 695kg 1040

1 Hr cow 705kg 1000

The online sale of cattle in Bandon on Thursday saw dry cows sell from €150 to €290 with the kilo. Bullocks made up to €700 with the kilo. Heifers sold for up to €450 with the kilo.

Bandon

Thursday

No Breed Sex Weight €

2 AA steers 497kg 1020

4 Fr steers 521kg 900

3 Sim steers 518kg 1040

5 Fr steers 521kg 900

4 AA heifers 383kg 770

1 Hr heifer 280kg 520

1 Fr cow 800kg 1040

At Macroom mart last Saturday, dry cows sold from €110 to €470 with the kilo. Continental bullocks made from €315 to €575 with the kilo. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks made from €245 to €580 with the kilo. Friesian bullocks sold from €200 to €515 with the kilo. Heifers in Macroom on Saturday sold from €235 to €680 with their weight.

Macroom

Saturday

No Breed Sex Weight €

4 Ch steers 475kg 1050

2 Lm steers 425kg 980

5 Fr steers 675kg 1190

4 AA steers 550kg 1130

3 Lm heifers 530kg 1210

2 Ch heifers 490kg 1060

1 Sim cow 715kg 1170

1 Lm cow 685kg 1040

Three sales this week at Kilmallock mart saw 1,100 stock sold online. “Trade was very firm for all categories of stock,” Denis Kirby of GVM reported.

With 162 buyers tuning in online, at Monday’s cattle sale, 332 bullocks were sold. Up to €1.85 per kg was paid for heavy bullocks. Lighter store bullocks hit €2.46 per kg.

A small entry of young bulls sold for up to €2.53 per kg. The calf sale on Friday saw 436 calves on offer, with Denis reporting “an excellent trade.” Up to €415 was paid, for a 10-week-old Charolais heifer. Younger calves sold for up to €320.

On Wednesday, 131 dry cows, 162 heifers, 12 suckler cows and 6 dairy breeding heifers were sold. Dry cows sold for up to €1280 each or €1.67 per kg.

Light heifers made up to €2.95 per kg. Heavier lots hit €2.34 per kg. Sucklers made €1260. An entry of dairy breeding heifers made up to €750 a head.

Kilmallock

Monday

No Breed Sex Weight €

4 AA steers 358kg 800

5 Hr steers 353kg 780

1 BB steer 370kg 730

1 Lim heifer 320kg 710

3 Hr heifers 330kg 660

1 Sh heifer 250kg 600

1 Sim cow 460kg 770

Following last Friday’s online bullock sale at Ennis mart, Geraldine Walsh of Clare Co-Op marts gave us this report. “At our online bullock sale, quality cattle met a strong trade.

“Forward cattle were in demand also with cattle weighing well for the time of year. This can be attributed to the good weather we have had.”

Ennis

Thursday/Friday

No Breed Sex Weight €

1 Hr steer 720kg 1410

1 Ch steer 615kg 1340

4 Hr steers 370kg 810

2 Sim heifers 430kg 1080

1 Ch heifer 520kg 1120

1 Ch cow 915kg 1890

1 Lm cow 735kg 1480

And looking back to Thursday’s sale, Geraldine added “At our online sale of cull cows, aged bulls and heifers on Thursday, cows were a strong trade, but having said that we had great cows on offer too.

“Heifers are holding a similar trade to previous weeks. A strong entry of aged bulls met a strong trade.”

Kilkenny mart manager George Candler summed up the week giving us this report after Tuesday’s calf sale.

“Our calf sale here in Kilkenny attracted a lot of strong calves helped by the 120-day rule extension. Most calves purchased from the mart were for the home market, with a limited number for export.”

Overall mart trade

Cattle market trading for the week ending Tuesday June 2 had bullocks averaging €1.94/kg, dairy stock on €1,525. Dry cows were on €1.51/kg.

Heifers were averaging €2.09/kg, suckler cows at €3.62/kg or €1,160 per lot.

Weanling bulls €2.06/kg and weanling heifers at €2.16/kg. Calves for the week were making €199 a head (source www.livestock-live.com).