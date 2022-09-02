Win a family break at the Talbot Hotel Clonmel

Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 02:30

To celebrate the launch of ieParenting from the Irish Examiner we have teamed-up with the four-star Talbot Hotel Clonmel, Co Tipperary to give away a fun-filled break for the whole family to enjoy.

Situated on the doorstep of the picturesque Comeragh Mountains, in the heart of Irelands Ancient East, the Talbot Hotel is in close proximity to Cahir Castle, Swiss Cottage, Mitchelstown Caves, Suir Blueway, the Greenway, the Rock of Cashel and so much more.

ieParenting brings you the Irish Examiner’s team of leading health, nutrition and parenting experts to offer advice and answer your questions.

Prize includes:

  • A two-night B&B stay for two adults and two children sharing
  • Full complimentary use of the 20-metre swimming pool, sauna, jacuzzi and steam room 

Terms and conditions apply. The editor's decision is final. No cash alternative. Closing date, Friday, September 16.

The Talbot Hotel Clonmel is the perfect family-friendly hotel for your next family break away.

