Win a day out at the West Cork Chamber Music Festival

The West Cork Chamber Music Festival in Bantry is back and has teamed up with Irish Examiner to give you the chance to win tickets for world-class concerts on Saturday July 2.

PRIZE DETAILS

A pair of tickets for:

11am Coffee Concert in St Brendan’s Church

3pm Young Musicians Recital in St Brendan’s School Hall

7.30pm Main Evening concert in Bantry House

Terms and conditions apply, tickets are for July 2 only. No cash alternative. Editor's decision is final. Closing date 12 noon, Friday, June 24.