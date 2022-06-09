Win a day out at the West Cork Chamber Music Festival

Thu, 09 Jun, 2022 - 15:31

Thu, 09 Jun, 2022 - 15:31

The West Cork Chamber Music Festival in Bantry is back and has teamed up with Irish Examiner to give you the chance to win tickets for world-class concerts on Saturday July 2.

PRIZE DETAILS

A pair of tickets for:

  • 11am Coffee Concert in St Brendan’s Church
  • 3pm Young Musicians Recital in St Brendan’s School Hall
  • 7.30pm Main Evening concert in Bantry House

Terms and conditions apply, tickets are for July 2 only. No cash alternative. Editor's decision is final. Closing date 12 noon, Friday, June 24.

Family Notices