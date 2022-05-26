Win a break away to see Elton John

Win a break away to see Elton John
Thu, 26 May, 2022 - 14:03

We are giving you the chance to see Elton John play at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork on Friday July 1 as part of his iconic Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour with an over-night stay at Cork International Hotel

PRIZE DETAILS

  • One pair of tickets to Elton John at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork, Friday, July 1
  • An over-night stay for two people sharing at the four-star Cork International Hotel

Terms and conditions apply, tickets and accommodation are for July 1 only. No cash alternative. Editors’ decision is final. Closing date 12 noon, Friday, June 10

For tickets, go to www.ticketmaster.com. For more info on the concert visit WWW.AIKENPROMOTIONS.COM.

