Win a break away for the Cork Midsummer Festival

Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 17:17

To celebrate the Cork Midsummer Festival, we are offering you the chance to win a fabulous break away to see “Frankenstein: How To Make A Monster” at The Everyman. The critically acclaimed beatboxing and theatre event is a powerful and poetic show which pushes the energy of the human voice to its expressive, musical and rhythmic limits.

PRIZE DETAILS

  • Pair of tickets to the opening night of “Frankenstein: How To Make A Monster” at The Everyman on June 17
  • Overnight stay for two in a river view room at The River Lee Hotel, a Doyle Collection Hotel
  • Sumptuous à la carte breakfast the following morning at The River Lee Hotel

Terms and conditions apply, tickets and accommodation are for June 17. No cash alternative. Editor's decision is final. Closing date 12 noon, Friday, May 27.

