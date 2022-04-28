Win a fantastic Fota family break away to Oriel House Hotel

Win a fantastic Fota family break away to Oriel House Hotel
Thu, 28 Apr, 2022 - 15:09

We have teamed up with the new look, four-star Oriel House Hotel to offer you the chance to win a fabulous weekend break. With its luxurious guestrooms, extensive leisure club facilities and delicious food, the Oriel is the perfect location for exploring Cork, just 10 minutes from Cork City Centre in the bustling town of Ballincollig.

This four-star deluxe property enjoys an enviable reputation for its luxurious guestrooms, extensive leisure club facilities, delicious food all served in a warm, friendly atmosphere. See www.orielhousehotel.ie

PRIZE DETAILS

  • Two nights bed-and-breakfast (two adults and two children)
  • One evening meal for the family
  • Fota family pass and a picnic to bring along on the day
  • Full access to the hotel leisure club

Terms and conditions apply. Closing date 12 noon, Friday, May 13, 2022. No cash alternative. The editor’s decision is final.

Win a fantastic Fota family break away to Oriel House Hotel

Win a break away for the Blackwater Valley Opera Festival

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices