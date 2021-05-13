Win a family picnic hamper

Thu, 13 May, 2021 - 11:17

To celebrate the Irish Examiner's 100 Irish Trails Booklet Series in association with Sport Ireland we have our final family picnic hamper to give away, this week. Our three-part booklet series in association with Sport Ireland, showcasing 100 walking and cycling trails across the country to enjoy this summer, finishes this week. Volume 3 features off-road cycling trails suitable for cyclists of all abilities, including families and wheelchair users. 

Booklet 3 is available with your Irish Examiner on Saturday, May 14.

Terms and conditions apply, editor's decision is final, no cash alternative, closing date, Friday, May 20 at 10 am. 

Prize is for a picnic hamper up to the value of €70, image is for promotional purposes. 

