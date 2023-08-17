SwitchBot: Innovative hygrometer and thermometer for accurate environment monitoring

The SwitchBot Wireless Hygrometer Thermometer uses cutting-edge technology, which the company says is meticulously designed to precisely monitor indoor and outdoor temperature and humidity levels. Boasting a compact form factor, state-of-the-art functionalities, and an IP65 waterproof certification, the SwitchBot meter is the ideal instrument with many uses and possibilities.

Features and design

The tiny unit (60×28×20 mm) features a long battery life via two AAA removable batteries (included) and a low power consumption design. SwitchBot claims up to two years of battery life, and you will receive low-battery notifications via the app, ensuring uninterrupted monitoring. This is a major plus, as I got sick of replacing batteries in my Netamo outdoor monitor nearly every month.

SwitchBot IP65 Indoor Outdoor Hygrometer Thermometer. Picture: Noel Campion.

I used the new and improved SwitchBot Hub 2 to connect the indoor/outdoor monitor to my network, which allows you to control and monitor your devices through third-party smart assistants such as Google Home, Alexa, Siri, IFTTT, and SmartThings. It also supports voice commands.

Featuring an advanced Swiss chip, the indoor/outdoor meter meticulously tracks daily temperature, humidity, absolute humidity, dew point, and VPD (Vapor Pressure Deficit). Its design prioritises adaptability, making it suitable for many environments, such as baby rooms, offices, greenhouses, warehouses, wine cellars, and pet spaces, among other possibilities.

The indoor/outdoor Meter has an integrated high-precision Swiss Sensirion sensor. It updates temperature and humidity data every 4 seconds, delivering precise measurements with a temperature accuracy of 0.1 ℃ and humidity accuracy of 1%.

With the SwitchBot app, users can store and export up to 68 days of data locally or up to two years using the cloud (SwitchBot Hub required). This provides valuable user insights for comprehensive temperature, humidity, dew point, and VPD data monitoring.

The SwitchBot meter also provides push notifications, notifying you when environmental conditions change. By setting custom ranges, you will receive smart alerts via the SwitchBot app, helping you take preventive measures (SwitchBot Hub required). For easy access to temperature readings, you can connect via Bluetooth and view the Outdoor Meter data within a range of 120 meters. This feature allows quick and convenient monitoring, even when not connected to the app.

The Outdoor Thermometer Hygrometer boasts an IP65 waterproof rating, ensuring its resilience against water exposure, ensuring reliable performance and accurate readings even in challenging outdoor conditions.

User experience

SwitchBot Hub 2. Picture: Noel Campion.

I placed one of the two monitors I received from SwitchBot in my rear garden and the other in my garage. I set up an IFTTT scenario with a TP-Link smart plug connected to my dehumidifier. I created two triggers – one that would turn the dehumidifier on when the humidity was greater than 60% and a second one that would turn it off when the humidity dropped below 50%. Of course, you can do all sorts of things with Alexa routines or other smart assistants, including turning on a device when the temperature rises about a certain set of degrees.

The Smart Hub 2 has a display that displays the humidity and temperature and is a hub for other SwitchBot devices. It now has Matter compatibility, and I love its IR repeater functionality. I use the latter to turn on my TV or projector with a voice command.

The Smart Hub 2 also features a light sensor to set IFTTT triggers to turn on lights or other devices based on ambient light.





SwitchBot Smart Thermometer Hygrometer Plus

SwitchBot Smart Thermometer Hygrometer Plus. Picture: Noel Campion.

The smart indoor meter does everything the indoor/outdoor meter does but features a large 3-inch display with the temperature and humidity. It comes with a flip-out stand that can be used to prop it up on a desk or shelf and a slot on the rear that lets you hang it from a wall.

Verdict

Considering the pricing, the SwitchBot offerings present a compelling value proposition: SwitchBot Smart Thermometer Hygrometer Plus at €26, SwitchBot Hub 2 (2nd Gen) at €95, and the SwitchBot IP65 Indoor Outdoor Hygrometer Thermometer at €18, all accessible via Amazon.co.uk.

The SwitchBot series stands out as a testament to innovative technology, offering precise monitoring, comprehensive insights, and enhanced control in a diverse range of environments, all bundled within a compact, reliable, and user-friendly package.