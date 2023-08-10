Tronsmart Halo 200 Karaoke Party Speaker — Elevate your entertainment experience

The Tronsmart Halo 200 portable karaoke party speaker is designed for entertainment featuring an impressive RGB lighting system that promises to amplify your gatherings, whether a lively backyard party, a pulsating indoor dance soirée, or even an adventurous camping trip.

Design

Tronsmart Halo 200 with dual mono wireless microphones. Picture: Noel Campion.

The Halo 200 comes in three variants, including the one I received with two wireless stylish and professional-looking microphones. The speaker has a built-in battery, and the charging tech is contained within the unit rather than a bulky external power supply. The supplied figure of eight power cord is a common standard and easily replaceable should you lose it.

The compact speaker measures 266 x 282 x 386mm and weighs 6.1kg, but moving it around is easy thanks to a solid built-in handle. However, it’s too big to fit in a rucksack or carry it long distances.

The speaker's shape reminds me a little of a jukebox, and it features a metal speaker grille on the front that protects the large bass, dual mid-range and single tweeter speakers. Around the back is a large rubber flap that seals and protects two 6.5mm inputs for mic and mic/guitar inputs, a USB-A port that can be used to play audio from a USB memory stick as well as charge devices in power bank mode, a 3.5mm AUX-in port, a reset button and the two pin socket for the AC power cable. Below the flap is a large opening for the bass speaker where air can travel in and out.

On the top of the speaker is a large volume dial surrounded by a ring of RGB lighting. Above the dial are four LED battery level indicators. On either side are buttons for playback, power, lighting and various sound modes. And, to ensure the speaker has a solid platform, four large rubber feet are on the base.

Features

Tronsmart Halo 200 is compatible with the Tronsmart app. Picture: Noel Campion.

The Halo 200 has a 120W sound output, which doesn’t distort and can get loud for a speaker of its size. The internal battery is good for up to 18 hours at 50% volume, but turning on the lights and playing bass-heavy tunes will reduce battery time.

The Halo 200 uses Tronsmarts TuneConn technology, allowing synchronisation of over 100 speakers, and its TWS pairing feature can pair two speakers for a stereo pair.

The speaker comes with the latest Bluetooth 5.3, but surprisingly, it only supports the standard SBC codec and none of the more advance or high-resolution options like LDAC or aptX. Though, the sound quality and stability of the Bluetooth connection were always excellent during my testing.

Lighting

Tronsmart Halo 200. Picture: Noel Campion.

The Halo 200 has an impressive array of five distinctive lighting modes. A few simple clicks transform any space into a dynamic dance floor or cultivate a tranquil ambience with a mesmerising light show. You can switch between the modes via a button on the speaker or through the Tronsmart companion app, which offers options to personalise the light show and EQ settings according to your preferences. You can also

Performance

YOu can pair two Halo 200's into a stereo pair or synchronis up to 100. Picture: Noel Campion.

With wireless and wired microphone compatibility, hosting parties and belting out tunes with friends becomes a breeze. Adding a guitar input further enhances its versatility, but it has been tweaked to suit electric and not acoustic guitars. I tried using my acoustic electric on this input and even turning off all the echo effects; it still sounded like an electric guitar. This isn’t a dealbreaker, especially if you play an electric guitar, but it’s worth mentioning.

The mics are stylish and have a bit of weight to them. A small LCD screen on the mics shows the battery level and channel frequency. The mics are only mono, but they work well and sound good. You have to control volume via the mic 1 dial behind the rubber flap on the speaker since there’s no volume control on the mic itself. You can also plug in wired mics if you have any lying around.

I’m not big into Karaoke, but a cool new feature on Apple Music called Sing allows you to adjust the vocal volume on millions of songs where you can sing along with precise, beat-by-beat lyrics — a perfect companion for your new Halo 200 speaker.

Verdict

The Tronsmart Halo 200 Karaoke Party Speaker has many features and entertainment possibilities. It sounds great, has dazzling lighting modes, and customisable features make it a good choice for hosting events indoors or out. Tronsmart has struck a chord with the Halo 200, providing a harmonious blend of innovation, performance, and affordability.

Tronsmart Halo 200 from €155 Tronsmart