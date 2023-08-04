Innovation is key to business success, says PwC Cork partner

An innovative culture is core to business success, says Shane O’Regan, newly appointed assurance partner in PwC’s Cork practice.

Hailing from Vicarstown in Cork, Shane brings more than 12 years of experience providing assurance services to domestic and multinational businesses across multiple sectors.

Shane said: “Notwithstanding challenges in the economic environment, businesses in the Cork region are resilient and are performing well across all sectors. With their innovative culture, they continue to develop new products and new markets to drive their businesses forward.

“At the same time, artificial intelligence, climate change and new ways of working are transforming businesses like never before. I look forward to continuing to help our clients grow and prosper.”

Shane has extensive experience of reporting under multiple accounting frameworks including IFRS, FRS 102 and US GAAP, along with providing PwC’s regional clients with a wide breadth of assurance services. Shane is a member of Chartered Accountants Ireland.

Ger O’Mahoney, advisory leader, PwC in Cork, said: "The appointment of Shane as Partner in PwC’s Cork practice is in direct response to robust client demand and reflects ongoing investment in the firm's ambitious growth strategy to be the market leading premier firm of choice in Cork.

“With his diverse perspectives and unrivalled experience, Shane will help our clients in the Cork region seize the opportunities and develop sustainable businesses in this challenging and fast-moving environment.”