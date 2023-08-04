Innovation is key to business success, says PwC Cork partner

Businesses in Cork are performing well in all sectors, developing new products and new markets, says new PwC partner
Innovation is key to business success, says PwC Cork partner

(Left to right) PwC Cork partners Ger O'Mahoney, Darrelle Dolan, Shane O’Regan, Declan Maunsell and Nicola Quinn. Picture: Mark Stedman

Fri, 04 Aug, 2023 - 11:01
Joe Dermody

An innovative culture is core to business success, says Shane O’Regan, newly appointed assurance partner in PwC’s Cork practice.

Hailing from Vicarstown in Cork, Shane brings more than 12 years of experience providing assurance services to domestic and multinational businesses across multiple sectors.

Shane said: “Notwithstanding challenges in the economic environment, businesses in the Cork region are resilient and are performing well across all sectors. With their innovative culture, they continue to develop new products and new markets to drive their businesses forward.

“At the same time, artificial intelligence, climate change and new ways of working are transforming businesses like never before. I look forward to continuing to help our clients grow and prosper.”

Shane has extensive experience of reporting under multiple accounting frameworks including IFRS, FRS 102 and US GAAP, along with providing PwC’s regional clients with a wide breadth of assurance services. Shane is a member of Chartered Accountants Ireland.

Ger O’Mahoney, advisory leader, PwC in Cork, said: "The appointment of Shane as Partner in PwC’s Cork practice is in direct response to robust client demand and reflects ongoing investment in the firm's ambitious growth strategy to be the market leading premier firm of choice in Cork.

“With his diverse perspectives and unrivalled experience, Shane will help our clients in the Cork region seize the opportunities and develop sustainable businesses in this challenging and fast-moving environment.”

CORK BUSINESS

A collection of the latest business articles and business analysis from Cork.

More in this section

Asus ROG Ally: Strong performance and Windows support for gaming Asus ROG Ally: Strong performance and Windows support for gaming
Nothing Phone 2 Review: Innovatively fun with impressive design Nothing Phone 2 Review: Innovatively fun with impressive design
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Review: A desirable phone with minor upgrades Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Review: A desirable phone with minor upgrades
#Munster Business#Cork - BusinessOrganisation: PwC
FILE PHOTO The Data Protection Commission has fined Facebook and Twitter €390m for personal data breaches END

Meta to seek user permission for targeted ads in the EU

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd