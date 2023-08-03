Asus ROG Ally: Strong performance and Windows support for gaming

The Nintendo Switch is the king of handheld gaming devices, but the Steam Deck is where it’s at for PC games. Others have tried to manufacture PC handheld devices with little success because they are prohibitively expensive and frustratingly buggy. The recent introduction of the Asus ROG Ally presents a strong argument in the segment thanks to its Windows support, robust performance, and lightweight design.

Design

Asus ROG Ally, playing God of War for Windows. Picture: Noel Campion

The Asus ROG Ally is lighter than the 669g Steam Deck and weighs 608 grams. It has a striking design that should fit well with gamers. The white case has black joysticks, D-pad, triggers, buttons and rear paddles. The controls offer a familiar fit and feel, featuring a joystick, ABXY buttons, and a dedicated button for the ROG Armoury launcher on the right side. You'll find the D-pad, view button, Command Centre button and the left analogue stick on the left. Unlike the Steam Deck, the Ally doesn’t have touchpads, which may be a deal-breaker for some, but I rarely use them and don’t miss them.

The control layout works well for playing games, and I like the buttons' feel and clickiness and the analogue joysticks.

Asus ROG Ally has excellent controls. Picture: Noel Campion.

The Ally is a Microsoft Windows device that functions like a normal PC. It has a power button on the top edge that doubles as a fingerprint reader for logging in. This works well most of the time, but I wish it didn't have one, as it feels unnecessary for a gaming device. During the few weeks, I had testing. the touchpad stopped working. I don't think this was a hardware fault but rather a software issue that a drive reinstall might fix.

The 3.5 mm audio jack, USB type-C combination port, Gen 2 Display port, and microSD card reader are all positioned at the top. The micro SD, card slot placement is too close to the heat vent for the fans, which gets hot. While I didn’t experience any issues using my 512GB card, I have read people getting stuck or malfunctioning in the slot. The Steam Deck has its microSD card slot on the bottom edge of the device, so it never gets hot.

Comfort and ergonomics

Asus ROG Ally

The Ally has a comfortable feel in the hand, and the controls are easy to use. However, during extended use, I did notice the bottom corners digging into my palms. Despite this, it was more comfortable than the Nintendo Switch, although I still prefer the Steam Deck, which offers deeper grips for added comfort.

I also think the back paddles are a little high and would have been better lower, like the ones of the Steam Deck.

Software

The ROG Command Centre offers many options for quick access to important settings. Picture: Noel Campion.

One of the biggest strengths of the Ally is that it runs a full version of Windows and can run pretty much any gaming launcher or even standard software applications. However, this is also one of its biggest weaknesses because Windows is not the best touch interface. When you first get the Ally, you have to run the Windows setup and to be fair, Asus does a very good job of simplifying the process. The ROG Armoury Crate software helps to give you a more console-like experience to run your games. Users can set up and modify game profiles and other game settings with the software.

The device allows users to access their game libraries through Steam, Battle.net Epic, Xbox Gaming Pass, and other platforms. However, due to its Windows PC interface, the handheld lacks accessibility and ease of use — a major strength of the Steam Deck and even more so of the Switch.

Including Windows on a handheld gaming device like the Ally has pros and cons. On the one hand, it increases the appeal by allowing you to run a wider range of PC games. However, the lack of optimisation can be a drawback for hardcore gamers seeking a seamless gaming experience.

Asus ROG Ally provides full access to all your game libraries. Picture: Noel Campion.

I have a decent gaming PC with an RTX 3080 graphics card, but there’s something unique and enjoyable about picking up a handheld and playing a game. I love being able to continue a game on my Steam Deck for half an hour or even ten minutes. I can pick it up, hit the power button, and resume where I was, even if I haven’t played it in a few days. The Ally should be able to do the same, but unfortunately, thanks to Windows OS, it doesn’t always wake up from sleep in a good mood and won’t play ball. The game will disconnect or crash, or Windows will take time to wake up fully. The experience isn’t as seamless, fast or reliable as the Steam Deck.

Performance

The AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme powers Asus ROG Ally. Picture: Noel Campion.

Over the years, I've built a small library of PC games, most of which are in my Steam library. I have games on other platforms, and while I can fan-dangle some of them to be playable on my Steam Deck, the Rog Ally is far more capable of making non-Steam games playable with a simple install of a launcher. Certain games are downright unplayable on Steam Deck due to anti-cheat software, while others are yet to be optimised.

The 512GB of storage fills up quickly, and I could only fit six top titles out of my nearly 100 games library. Playing games like God of War, Forza Horizon 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Call of Duty on a handheld gaming device with stunning graphics and excellent frame rates never ceases to put a smile on my face. I still have several classic handhelds, including an Atari Lynx and several GameBoys, but the Ally is genuinely next gen.

The 7-inch 1080p, 16:9 display with its 120Hz refresh rate is stunning with much better contrast, brightness and colour vibrancy than the decent Steam Deck display.

The Ally can get hot during gameplay, but the fan is quiet. Picture: Noel Campion.

Despite the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM ensuring reliable performance, the top-mounted hot air can become uncomfortable, particularly when the device is frequently connected to the power cable, as its battery performance is only average. I thought the Steam Deck’s battery performance wasn’t great, but I could fully discharge the battery on the Ally in 50 minutes. To be fair, I used the Turbo profile to get maximum performance, and I was playing a demanding title. You can expect longer between charges on less demanding titles, especially if you use lower power profiles. It comes with a great 65W fast charging adaptor, but if you plan on gaming on the go, you’d better bring a power bank. I have no idea how Asus can stand over their claims of up to eight hours of battery life because I’ve never been able to get anything close to that.

Verdict

The Asus ROG Ally presents a compelling option in the handheld gaming segment with its Windows support, strong performance, and lightweight design. It outshines other PC handheld devices that have struggled due to high costs and bugs. However, the Windows interface may be less user-friendly than competitors like Steam Deck.

The device's software versatility allows access to various gaming platforms, but the Windows interface can lead to occasional problems and a less seamless gaming experience. Performance-wise, the Ally handles a wide range of PC games, even non-Steam ones, but the battery performance is average at best. Overall, the Ally is a commendable choice for PC gaming on the go, but potential buyers should consider their preferences and needs carefully.

