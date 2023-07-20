GameSir G7 SE game controller: Unleash your gaming potential

The GameSir G7 SE Controller sets a new standard in gaming peripherals with its innovative features and exceptional performance. GameSir says it’s the world's first Xbox controller to feature hall effect sticks that can deliver unparalleled precision and customisation options, elevating the gaming experience to new heights. Whether playing on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, or Windows 10/11, this controller ensures seamless compatibility and optimal performance across different platforms. As a bonus, the controller comes with a voucher for a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

No more drift

Key to the GameSir G7 SE controller's success is its precision-tuned hall effect analogue triggers that use magnetic sensors that don’t develop drift like standard potentiometer-based sensors. These triggers offer ultra-responsive, smooth, and accurate controls, giving gamers a competitive advantage. Including the anti-drift hall effect, joysticks ensure durability and reliability, preventing premature wear and tear as seen on traditional controllers. While this isn’t something I could test in a few weeks using the G7 SE, I could appreciate the additional control, feel, customizability and even features like the ability to calibrate the joysticks and triggers via the GameSir Nexis software for PC or using buttons on the controller.

Customisation

The G7 SE controller offers substantial customisation options thanks to its paint-friendly interchangeable faceplate. This lets users personalise the controller's appearance to suit their style or gaming setup. By adding this touch of individuality, gamers can enhance their gaming experience and make a statement. The controller has a white magnetic faceplate, but additional faceplates can be purchased separately.

The controller incorporates two back buttons (R4, L4), each with a dedicated quick latch switch, enabling users to disable unintended inputs. This feature guards against unintentional button presses on the back buttons and guarantees uninterrupted gaming sessions, improving gameplay. It is simple to enable or disable the buttons, which automatically adjust to diverse play styles across multiple games. You can only map one button to each of the back buttons, but I loved being able to map the joystick buttons.

Buttons, D-pad and joysticks

The G7 SE controller boasts responsive membrane buttons with a silent and comfortable feel. They feel responsive with a decent amount of travel.

The D-pad also manages the audio balancing and headset volume. Pressing left and right while holding the M button turns up the game audio, while left and right will shift the balance left to the game audio or right to chat audio. The D-pad has little icons that help to remember which direction will do what visually. The ability to change these settings instantly rather than fumbling with the Xbox interface is a good addition. It also features a mute button at the bottom of the controller.

You can easily switch between controller profiles on the fly using simple button combinations, adapting to different gaming scenarios without disruptions. I mostly used the G7 SE on my PC, although it also works on Xbox. To unlock the full potential of the controller, I used the GameSir Nexus software, which is free to download from the Microsoft Store. Rather than pressing buttons in sequence to change settings, you can use the PC software to fine-tune controller settings, personalise button mapping, and create unique profiles. With unlimited customisation options, players can optimise their gaming experience and achieve their desired level of control.

You can adjust the amount of travel on the left and right joysticks and triggers. You can also toggle on hair triggers which disables the analogue input and converts the triggers into a digital quick pull button which is ideal for FPS and action games.

Wired connection

The GameSir G7 SE controller uses a wired connection through a detachable 3m USB-C cable. Its plug-and-play functionality guarantees a reliable and lag-free gaming experience, eliminating any concerns about latency. You also don’t have to worry about charging batteries, but some will be put off by the need to be tethered.

Verdict

The GameSir G7 SE controller raises the bar for gaming peripherals with its innovative hall effect joysticks, delivering unmatched precision and drift-free longevity. The controller's paint-friendly interchangeable faceplate allows for personalisation, while the back buttons and quick latch switch enhance gameplay. Though some may prefer wireless, its wired connection ensures a lag-free experience.

GameSir G7 SE €59 Amazon