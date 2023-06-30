Tech-smart staff key to fighting cybercrime, advises Dell boss

Ensuring that staff are adequately skilled is just as important as your technology choices when it comes to effective cyber security, says Catherine Doyle, managing director, Dell Technologies Ireland.

In 2022, cybercrime cost companies €10bn globally, and the challenges for SMEs, in particular, have grown with the rise in hybrid work models. Training is key.

“The problem is that the ability to protect an organisation’s data has become increasingly difficult with some SMEs overwhelmed,” said Catherine Doyle. “A shift to hybrid working has given malicious actors new opportunities to target vulnerable remote workers while phishing attacks and email thread hijacking have been on the rise.

“Business leaders are beginning to react, with nine in ten business leaders now recognising the vital importance of building the cyber resiliency of their firm.” From Zero Trust frameworks for the verification, assurance and protection of data to robust response and data recovery plans, Irish leaders are turning to new technologies and new technology models to strengthen their cyber security.

“However, cyber security is just as much, if not more, about people than technology,” she added. “In tandem with technology solutions, there needs to be a cultural shift within businesses that recognises the importance of cyber security. This comes from the top of the organisation and filters through to all levels and departments.

“Business leaders are actually the first line of defence. By setting the tone and the culture for cyber resilience within an organisation, leaders play a vital role in putting cyber security at the very heart of business strategy and workforce development.

“A key component of this is influencing employee behaviour around cyber resilience in the workplace — empowering their people with the latest training and skills to become role models and champions of the best cyber security practices.

“While the latest intelligent tools and data protection services will always play a critical role, they are just one key part of an overall strategy that recognises how everyone within the business needs to work together to ward off cyber threats.”

Dell Technologies encourages anyone developing new products or services to integrate cyber security into both their products and practices, closing off threats for their own business and that of their customers.

“At Dell Technologies, we’re seeing more organisations across both the private and public sector treat cyber security as an integral component of their overall digital transformation strategy,” Catherine said.

“When setting out to build a consistent digital learning experience for its 34,000 students and staff in a hybrid world, Ulster University tapped into Dell’s team of cyber experts to enhance its cyber resilience.”

Technology is also core to the Irish Government's efforts to foster innovation and economic growth. The latest national digital strategy sets out a range of ambitious targets to ensure that three in four Irish businesses adopt Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Cloud by 2030. Around 90% of services are also due to be consumed online by the end of the decade.

“Over the past year, we have seen several high-profile cyber incidents here in Ireland that reinforce the need for small and large businesses across the public and private sector in Ireland to enhance their cyber resilience,” Catherine said.

“As cybercrime becomes more prevalent, so do the sorts of attacks levelled at businesses become more insidious.”

The Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau and National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) warned about an increase in ransomware attacks against small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) over the past few months.

In recent weeks, the National Cybersecurity Coordination and Development Centre has been created to help strengthen SME cyber resilience.

With AI, 5G and Edge Computing developing at pace, Dell believes that Ireland has a unique opportunity to become a world leader in a range of emerging technologies.

“However, if we are to reach our 2030 digital targets, we need to continually ward off the latest cyber threats and protect Ireland’s reputation as a digital hub both in Europe and beyond,” she added.

“At Dell Technologies, we are continually working to help Ireland remain one step ahead of cyber threats. Through a €2m investment in our new Customer Solutions Centre in Cork, we’re looking to provide the essential infrastructure for organisations to protect their most important information assets and help strengthen the city’s location as a cyber security hub.

“But, as cyber threats become more sophisticated and costly, business leaders need to become the front line of defence on this journey. That means placing a strong focus on building a culture where cybersecurity is everyone’s responsibility and where their people have the skills to enhance cyber resilience within their organisation.”