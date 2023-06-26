Dell unveils new gaming monitors with a competitive edge

Dell's latest announcement should have gamers buzzing as the company unveils its new line of gaming monitors, including the highly anticipated Alienware 27 Gaming Monitors (AW2724HF and AW2724DM) and Dell 25 and 27 Gaming Monitors (G2524H and G2724D). These cutting-edge displays promise to revolutionise the gaming experience with updated features, offering gamers a competitive edge.

Available in both QHD or FHD resolution, these monitors cater to gamers who demand high-definition displays for their fast-paced, visually stunning games. One standout feature is the TÜV-certified ComfortView Plus, designed to reduce low blue light emissions and provide a more comfortable gaming experience during those marathon gaming sessions without compromising visual quality.

Competitive monitors

For hardcore, competition-ready gamers, the FHD AW2724HF is a dream. Boasting a mind-boggling 360Hz refresh rate and an ultra-fast 0.5ms grey-to-grey (GtG) response time, this monitor virtually eliminates any hint of blur or ghosting, according to Dell. With the added benefits of AMD FreeSync Premium technology and VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, gamers can expect tear-free, stutter-free visuals that keep their focus solely on dominating the competition.

On the other hand, the AW2724DM targets the more casual gamers who still crave an exceptional gaming experience. Offering a 180Hz overclocked variable refresh rate (165Hz native), QHD resolution, and a 1ms GtG response time, this monitor delivers fluid visuals that captivate players. The VESA DisplayHDR 600 brings true high-contrast HDR to the table, ensuring vibrant graphics that enhance the overall immersion. Thanks to VESA AdaptiveSync certification, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology, and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, Dells says gamers can enjoy stutter-free and tear-free graphics, providing a premium experience.

Naturally, gamers are eager to get their hands on these innovative monitors, and Dell has revealed the price and availability details. The FHD AW2724HF comes with a price tag of €474.78, while the AW2724DM is priced at €505.53. Both monitors are available now from the Dell website.

More affordable options

For those on a budget who still want to dive into immersive and fast-paced gaming, Dell has also introduced the Dell 27 Gaming Monitor (G2724D) and Dell 25 Gaming Monitor (G2524H). The G2724D features a QHD display, VESA DisplayHDR 400, and a 165Hz refresh rate, ensuring fluid and lifelike visuals. With a swift 1ms GtG response time, gamers can say goodbye to blur and ghosting. On the other hand, the G2524H, an FHD monitor, offers an overclocked refresh rate of up to 280Hz (240Hz native) and an impressive 0.5ms GtG response time for seamless and fluid gaming.

The G2724D and G2524H monitors feature a Fast IPS panel, AMD FreeSync Premium technology, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, and VESA AdaptiveSync certification. These features deliver a gaming experience free from stutters, tears, and lags. In addition, the monitors come with fully height-adjustable ergonomic stands and boast a stylish gaming-inspired design that complements any gaming lifestyle.

The Dell 27 (G2724D) is now available for €361.62.

The Dell 25 (G2524H) is available from June 27 for €298.89