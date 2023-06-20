Two new courses in dairy technology launched at UCC

University College Cork has established two courses in partnership with Taste for Success Skillnet in response to evolving needs in Ireland's dairy sector.

The partnership will see UCC launch a Post Graduate Diploma and Master's qualification in Dairy Technology & Innovation, which the college says will offer a blended, flexible and part-time pathways model of specialised lifelong learning for dairy professionals.

Attending the launch of the new courses, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney said the new programmes "will provide lifelong skills and meaningful qualifications for people working in the Dairy sector."

"Ireland has a long history and internationally renowned reputation when it comes to our excellent dairy products and it is vital that we continue to meet the needs of industry by providing the capabilities for talented workers to serve, grow and succeed in dairy technology.”

The learning model will allow students to attain stackable qualifications in Dairy Technology, with UCC adding that it will support Ireland's dairy industry, which is worth around €16bn and employs 85,000 people.

"It is vital that we future-proof one of our most important, indigenous industries and skills is a fundamental part of making sure that Ireland remains at the forefront of the international market," said Professor of Dairy Science at UCC, Seamus O'Mahony.

"This is a strong step in the right direction and we are very pleased to have been able to produce these vital learning courses."

UCC president, Professor John O'Halloran said the college was proud of its contributions to the Dairy sector, adding that innovation is "crucial both for the future of the sector, in our world of climate change and sustainability, and for the education we provide dairy professionals."