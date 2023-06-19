Tronsmart introduces the Halo 200: A karaoke party speaker for every occasion

Tronsmart, a renowned leader in innovative audio solutions, is excited to unveil its highly anticipated Halo 200 Karaoke Party Speaker. The company said the Halo 200 combines power and a wide range of features to take your entertainment to new heights, whether you're hosting a backyard party, an indoor dance gathering, a poolside event, or even going camping.
Tronsmart also said at the heart of the Halo 200 is a commitment to impress, delivering an immersive sound experience that will captivate partygoers. Picture yourself hosting an annual gathering and astonishing your guests with a 3-way sound system that creates an expansive soundstage, producing distortion-free audio with an incredible 120W sound output that can rattle the neighbours! In addition, you can synchronise over 100 speakers using TuneConn technology or pair two speakers through TWS pairing for the ultimate party sound. Moreover, with a remarkable 18 hours of playtime, the Halo 200 ensures the party keeps going all night.
The company said one of the standout features of the Halo 200 is its five distinct lighting modes, adding a vibrant visual element to any occasion. With just a few clicks, the Halo 200 can transform any space into an energetic dance floor or create a relaxed ambience with a unique lighting show that breathes life into any party. The speaker is also compatible with the Tronsmart App companion app that lets users personalise the light show and EQ settings to suit their preferences.
With its dual-play function, you can easily switch between AC Plug and Battery modes to accommodate different needs. When it comes to power, the Halo 200 has you covered, offering up to 18 hours of uninterrupted playtime, making it perfect for all-night parties or outdoor adventures.
Tronsmart says the Halo 200 is ideal for all your entertainment needs, with three versions available. Its wireless and wired microphone compatibility allows anyone to host parties and sing along with friends effortlessly. Furthermore, the guitar input lets users record and play their favourite tunes. Whether you prefer the standard or karaoke version, the Halo 200 party speaker caters to all preferences.
The Halo 200 is priced at around $200. It is now available for purchase on the official Tronsmart website, offering three versions: the standard version, the mono-mic version, and the dual-mic version, with prices ranging from $169.99 (€155) to $229.99 (€210). Availability is expected from the beginning of July 2023.