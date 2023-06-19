Tronsmart introduces the Halo 200: A karaoke party speaker for every occasion

Tronsmart, a renowned leader in innovative audio solutions, is excited to unveil its highly anticipated Halo 200 Karaoke Party Speaker. The company said the Halo 200 combines power and a wide range of features to take your entertainment to new heights, whether you're hosting a backyard party, an indoor dance gathering, a poolside event, or even going camping.

Tronsmart also said at the heart of the Halo 200 is a commitment to impress, delivering an immersive sound experience that will captivate partygoers. Picture yourself hosting an annual gathering and astonishing your guests with a 3-way sound system that creates an expansive soundstage, producing distortion-free audio with an incredible 120W sound output that can rattle the neighbours! In addition, you can synchronise over 100 speakers using TuneConn technology or pair two speakers through TWS pairing for the ultimate party sound. Moreover, with a remarkable 18 hours of playtime, the Halo 200 ensures the party keeps going all night.