Imou Versa: Affordable security camera with impressive features and reliable performance

The Versa Smart Security Camera, priced at an affordable €53, offers an impressive range of features that make it a standout option in its price range. It features a sleek and compact design and seamlessly blends into any environment while delivering 1080p live monitoring with a high-performance wide-angle lens.

Features

One of the standout features of the Versa is its smart colour night vision, which includes four different modes to provide clear images in various lighting conditions. The smart night vision mode automatically turns on spotlights upon detecting motion, displaying vivid full-colour images. The Infra-Red Night Vision Mode ensures clear black-and-white pictures in complete darkness. The colour night vision mode keeps the spotlights on, providing full-colour visuals. For situations where night vision is not required, the Off Mode turns off both the infrared and spotlights.

In addition to its night vision capabilities, the Versa incorporates advanced human detection algorithms, ensuring that users only receive relevant alerts when a human target is detected. This should help eliminate false alarms. The camera also features a 110dB siren that activates upon detecting intrusion, along with LED spotlights, effectively deterring unwanted visitors. However, the lights have a limited range, so I wouldn't recommend installing the camera too high.

The Versa also includes a built-in speaker and microphone, allowing users to communicate with family members or delivery personnel remotely.

Even without a Wi-Fi connection, the Versa can still be utilised thanks to its built-in Wi-Fi hotspot. In soft AP mode, users can stream videos and play recordings directly without an internet connection. The camera's H.265 compression technology ensures efficient use of network bandwidth and storage, reducing usage by 50% while maintaining video quality. With a 256GB Micro SD card, it can store up to 24 days of continuous recording, but if you want to download files saved onto a micro SD card, you'll need to take it out of the camera. This is unusual for security cameras, as you need to purchase a subscription to Imou Protect for remote video file downloads.

Installation

To use the Versa, you first need to install the Imou Life app and create a new free account. You then have to agree to a certain amount of permissions on your phone and scan a QR code on the camera to finish the Wi-Fi setup—it only works on a 2.4GHz network. On the first launch, you get the option of a 30-day free trial of Imou Protect.

The Versa is designed to withstand extreme outdoor conditions, with an IP65 certification for wind, rain and sand resistance. It can be easily installed using either a magnetic or sticker method, allowing for a quick and hassle-free setup. For those who prefer a permanent fixture, the camera can also be mounted using traditional drilling methods. However, the included cable, which features a micro USB male-to-female connection and a rubber seal for a watertight connection, is only two meters long, which may limit installation options.

Storage Options

Cloud storage options are available through the Imou Protect subscription service. Subscribers can store event recordings in the cloud for up to 30 days, providing easy access for review at any time. The service also offers Cloud Video History, more powerful cloud-based AI Detection, the ability to download SD card recordings and device sharing. Different plans are available and an annual 30-day cloud storage option can be purchased separately for €93.

In terms of data privacy, IMOU ensures the security of users' information by double-encrypting data transmissions between devices and the IMOU Cloud, adhering to industry standards.

Of course, you can also install a micro SD card in the camera. For testing, I used a 512GB card, which worked perfectly fine. If you only store your videos locally on the micro SD, you won’t have any cloud storage backup, security report, or device health guard. However, you can still share the device with up to six users.

Verdict

The Versa Smart Security Camera offers an impressive range of features at an affordable price. With its sleek design and high-performance lens, it provides clear live monitoring. The limited range of the LED spotlights and the short cable length are minor drawbacks. Overall, the Versa offers reliable security and convenient monitoring capabilities.

Imou Versa - €53 from Very.ie