Building a bridge to support Ireland’s needs

Sisk (John Sisk & Sons) is an innovative, international construction and engineering company delivering high-quality projects across Ireland, the UK and Europe, says Will Merriman, managing director of civil engineering in Ireland at Sisk.

“We collaborate with clients and supply chain partners across a range of sectors and industries and are currently working on a number of significant transport infrastructure projects in Ireland. These include the Dunkettle Interchange in Cork, the Foynes-Limerick rail line upgrade, and the new Killaloe Bypass/Shannon Bridge Crossing.”

Building for the future

The company delivers real social value to the communities in which they build, as they pursue their purpose of creating places for future generations, inspired by founder John Sisk and his visionary commitment to the communities in which he worked.

“That commitment is as strong as ever and gives us a strong sense of pride in what we do and our work in transport infrastructure is a core part of delivering on that purpose.”

Merriman says Sisk’s strategic plan, Breaking New Ground, is a response to the “ever-changing world around us that requires us all to think and act differently. At its core, the strategy is focussed on ensuring the company has the right people and culture in place to facilitate the mindset shift now required of our industry.”

The €215m Dunkettle Project which is being delivered by TII (TII), in partnership with Cork County Council and Cork City Council, is on track to be completed by February 2024.

Project Ireland 2040 is the Government’s long-term overarching strategy to make Ireland a better country for all and to build a more resilient and sustainable future. The strategy aims to align investment plans with the stated National Strategic Objectives for 2040 in a considered, cohesive and defined manner.

This represents a shift from the approach of the past, which saw funding spread thinly across sectors and public investment decisions. Alongside the development of physical infrastructure, Project Ireland 2040 supports business and communities across all of Ireland in realising their potential.

By 2040, there will be approximately one million additional people living here in Ireland. This will require, among other things, enhanced regional connectivity, sustainable mobility and improved environmental sustainability. "

At Sisk, we are up for the challenge and aiming to be at the forefront in delivering some of these ambitious plans.”

Meeting environmental challenges

Sisk work as a trusted partner with clients and the supply chain as they collectively embrace the challenges and opportunities associated with their net-zero ambitions. “We continue to invest in both our modern methods of construction and digital technology capabilities, recognising the critical enabling role they play in achieving more sustainable outcomes.

“We are acutely aware of the impact construction projects have on the environment and we engage with all stakeholders including the local community, clients, end-user groups, regulatory and professional bodies at an early stage, as part of project design and throughout construction.”

Later this year, and ahead of schedule, Sisk expects to complete one of the most significant and complex road projects undertaken in recent years in Ireland, the Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade Scheme on behalf of Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

The main construction work involves the reconfiguration of the existing Dunkettle Interchange to a free-flowing interchange, while also making provision for pedestrian and cyclist facilities.

As any listener to the daily traffic news will have noticed, the recently opened sections are already reducing congestion and minimising disruption to the 94,000 vehicles that travel through the junction each day.

Conserving the past

Irish Rail has recently awarded Sisk the first phase of the Foynes Freight Line works to reinstate the Limerick to Foynes rail line (42km) for freight services, part of the wider Government strategy to invest in rail and transport infrastructure more broadly, says Merriman.

“We hope that Sisk will continue to play a major role in delivering the Rail Freight 2040 Strategy to dramatically increase the levels of freight on Ireland’s rail network.

“Pearse Station roof was built in the 1870s and the project we recently delivered for Irish Rail involved the replacement of the existing roof on both the main train hall and car park. Significantly, the station remained operational at all times during the construction period. The work was not without difficulties! The station is in a very built-up part of the city and the works needed to be completed with over 30,000 passengers per day passing underneath.”