Gamesir T4 Kaleid: A flashy and versatile game controller

If you’re looking for a shiny new gadget to brighten up your gaming rig, then you should take a look at the new Gamesir T4 Kaleid controller which features RGB lights and drift-free controls.

Design and features

The T4 Kaleid is a wired controller in the style of Xbox gamepads. It doesn’t have any batteries to worry about so you have to plug it into your device using the cable that comes in the box. The latter has USB-A on one end and USB-C on the end that goes into the controller. The cable powers the controller including the RGB lights that are visible inside the T4 thanks to the transparent plastic casing. I love the see-through design that allows you to not only see the lights but also the PCB board with gold writing and vibrations motors on either side.

The T4 feels great in the hand with a decent amount of grip on the back and features two back paddles along with a typical Xbox control layout. The build quality feels good too and I wouldn’t be worried about longevity.

The tactile front buttons on the T4 Kaleid are perfectly tuned for quick and comfortable button presses while still being cushioned and responsive thanks to the micro-switches which reduce travel distance to just 0.6mm. The T4 Kaleid also delivers drift-free precision with hall effect analogue triggers, in-game racing, accelerating, or braking is all intuitive. This should be of great interest to Switch users who are sick of Joycon controllers hampered with drift issues.

Taking control

The controller is designed to be compatible with Nintendo Switch, Android devices and PC gamers, but only the PC gets an app which allows you to configure certain parameters. You can use it to create three custom profiles that include button mapping, stick and trigger zone adjustment, vibration level and lighting controls. The level of customizability here is extensive for PC gamers and includes the ability to upgrade the firmware too.

You can also control certain features of the controller via the mode button in combination with other buttons. For example, to switch between the four different lighting effects or off, you press the mode button plus up or down on the left analogue joystick. Or, press the mode button plus up or down on the D-pad to change the vibration intensity.

While the T4 is also aimed at Switch gamers the layout of the A, B, Y and X are in an Xbox configuration and there’s no physical way to swap the A and B buttons. However, you can interchange A, B, X, and Y layouts using mode plus A.

A nice bonus feature in the T4 includes motion control via a built-in six-axis gyro. This makes it great for a lot of Switch games like Nintendo Switch Sports.

I found the 2m cable long enough to reach from my couch to the Switch dock and it has a convenient 3.5mm audio connector on the bottom into which you can attach your wired headphones. It’s great you don’t have to worry about changing or charging batteries but then you have to fuss with a cable instead. This will be a deal-breaker for some but I do like that the cable is fully removable which means that if it gets damaged, it can be replaced easily.

Verdict

The Gamesir T4 Kaleid controller is a visually appealing and versatile controller. Its wired design eliminates the need for batteries and the transparent casing showcases the vibrant RGB lights and internal components.

Overall, the Gamesir T4 Kaleid controller is an excellent choice for gamers seeking a flashy yet reliable gaming companion.

Gamesir T4 Kaleid - €48 Amazon