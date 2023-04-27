The Boox Tab Ultra C: The 10.3-inch ePaper Tablet PC endowed with pastel colours

Onyx International announced the arrival of its first colour ePaper tablet PC, the Tab Ultra C this week. The company says the new tablet will ship with Android 11, a powerful GPU, Boox Refresh Technology, Qualcomm's octa-core CPU and a 16MP rear camera. The Tab Ultra C also offers consumers a great colour reading experience with its 300ppi Kaleido3 screen.

State-of-the-art Color E Ink Screen

Onyx said the Tab Ultra C is a significant milestone as Boox’s first device to incorporate the cutting-edge Kaleido 3 colour E Ink screen technology, delivering a high resolution of 300 PPI for black and white, and 150 PPI for displaying an extensive palette of 4,096 colours. The screen also features the innovative E Ink ComfortGaze front light technology, designed to optimise viewing comfort during both daytime and nighttime use.

Reimagined Refresh Experience

The new display hardware enables four distinct refresh modes optimised for various tasks such as reading, note-taking, and using apps on the ePaper screen. The company says, scrolling through web pages and news feeds is now an exceptionally seamless and enjoyable experience.

Uncompromised System Performance

Featuring ample internal storage of 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM with an expandable microSD card slot. The company says the Tab Ultra C will deliver performance comparable to conventional tablets when using third-party apps. Similar to its monochrome counterpart, it is also equipped with a high-resolution 16MP rear camera that serves as a built-in document scanner with OCR functionality. Additionally, it is compatible with third-party photo and scans apps, providing versatile options for capturing and managing documents with ease.

All-round Productivity Features

The built-in Notes app boasts plenty of handy tools designed to inspire creativity, foster deeper thinking, and enhance overall productivity.

The Tab Ultra C will come preloaded with new features such as integrated third-party cloud storage and text note capabilities, as well as additional link options. By binding third-party cloud storage, users can access ebooks and files with more convenient reading data syncing, while minimising power and CPU usage. In the handwritten notes, users can now insert links to related information and enable efficient management of their knowledge network with just a few taps.

Comprehensive Support of Accessories

The Pen2 Pro stylus is included in the standard package, featuring an eraser function on the back that enhances usability while taking handwritten notes. What's more, users will have the option to add the magnetic 2-in-1 Keyboard Cover as an accessory, which can provide added protection while also serving as an external keyboard when connected via pogo pins located on the side of the device.

The Tab Ultra C is available for pre-order now on the official Boox Shop at €649.99, with an early bird special to add €50 to include an additional keyboard cover.