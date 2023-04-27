Maximise your productivity with Ugreen's versatile 9-In-1 Docking Station: Connect multiple displays and devices with ease!

I love my MacBook Pro for the power and efficiency of the M1 as well as the ridiculously good battery life. However, while it has three USB-C/Thunderbolt ports, I still find I need a dock to allow me to use legacy USB-A devices and a multiple display setup. There are tons of USB-C docks to choose from, but I’ve been using the Ugreen USB-C docking station for the last while now and love most of its features including dual simultaneous extended 4K 60 Hz displays.

It offers users 100W rapid charging, nine different ports to meet most needs, including rapid file transmission, and the option to expand to up to two additional displays.

Design and features

The Ugreen 9-in-1 docking station is a small device to let users work more effectively. It offers 100W rapid charging, nine different ports to meet most needs, including rapid file transmission and the option to expand to up to two additional displays. However, if you’re looking to keep your laptop bag light I’d choose a smaller USB-C hub. It measures 19.99 x 11.51 x 5.21 cm and weighs 508 grams. The right side of the front edge has a power button with an indicator light and two USB-A 3.1 and one USB-C 3.1 port with up to 10 Gbps transfer speeds. The top has a discreet Ugreen logo, the bottom has non-slip rubber pads and each end has passive vents that allow heat escape.

The docking station has an Ethernet port, two sets of full-size HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2 ports that can output 4K at 60 fps to two external monitors simultaneously, a master USB-C input port, and a USB-C power supply port that can deliver up to 100 watts of power using a PD power supply. I used the Ugreen 140W PD3.1 Nexode Charger which has 100W and 140W PD USB-C ports. Of course, I was also able to use my MacBook Pros 140W charger, although charging is limited to 100W when connected through the dock. The 9-in-1 dock comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable, but no HDMI or DisplayPort cables.

My MacBook Pro has both an audio port and an SD card slot, so the fact that the docking station didn’t have any wasn’t an issue for me, but this could be a dealbreaker for some users.

You can pretty much plug any device into the dock since it has both USB-A and USB-C ports. With just one USB-C input on your laptop or desktop PC, you get 10 Gbps options — one USB-C 3.1 and two USB-A 3.1 ports, which can support external hard drives in addition to the display connections. The high-speed ports support fast transfer speeds for the latest SSDs which I use all the time. With the dock, I can access all of my drives, peripherals and display with just one cable in my home office setup.

Verdict

The Ugreen 9-in-1 docking station is a good option for those who use a laptop in the office but also work from home. It allows the ability to conveniently use a single cable to connect to your home setup and more especially, if you use multiple monitors. It simplifies cabling and I love the ability to connect my MacBook Pro to the dock and then close the lid and use my two monitors and a separate mouse and keyboard. It also provides me with a fast and reliable Ethernet connection to my home network along with access to all my hard drives.

The one caveat I would add if you're considering a dock like the Ugreen 9-in-1 is your laptop or PC will need to have a USB-C 3.1 port to gain the full speeds the dock has to offer. All modern Macs have them, but you should check your PC to see if they have Thunderbolt or USB-C 3.1 ports.

Ugreen 9-in-1 USB C Docking Station - €199 amazon.co.uk